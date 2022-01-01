Forge provides a command-line tool that you may use to manage your Forge servers, sites, and resources from the command-line.
Requires PHP 8.0+
You may install the Forge CLI as a global Composer dependency:
composer global require laravel/forge-cli
To view a list of all available Forge CLI commands and view the current version of your installation, you may run the
forge command from the command-line:
forge
You will need to generate an API token to interact with the Forge CLI. Tokens are used to authenticate your account without providing personal details. API tokens can be created from Forge's API dashboard.
After you have generated an API token, you should authenticate with your Forge account using the login command:
forge login
forge login --token=your-api-token
Alternatively, if you plan to authenticate with Forge from your CI platform, you may set a
FORGE_API_TOKEN environment variable in your CI build environment.
When managing Forge servers, sites, and resources via the CLI, you will need to be aware of your currently active server. You may view your current server using the
server:current command. Typically, most of the commands you execute using the Forge CLI will be executed against the active server.
forge server:current
Of course, you may switch your active server at any time. To change your active server, use the
server:switch command:
forge server:switch
forge server:switch staging
To view a list of all available servers, you may use the
server:list command:
forge server:list
Before performing any tasks using the Forge CLI, you should ensure that you have added an SSH key for the
forge user to your servers so that you can securely connect to them. You may have already done this via the Forge UI. You may test that SSH is configured correctly by running the
ssh:test command:
forge ssh:test
To configure SSH key authentication, you may use the
ssh:configure command. The
ssh:configure command accepts a
--key option which instructs the CLI which public key to add to the server. In addition, you may provide a
--name option to specify the name that should be assigned to the key:
forge ssh:configure
forge ssh:configure --key=/path/to/public/key.pub --name=sallys-macbook
After you have configured SSH key authentication, you may use the
ssh command to create a secure connection to your server:
forge ssh
forge ssh server-name
To view the list of all available sites, you may use the
site:list command:
forge site:list
One of the primary features of Laravel Forge is deployments. Deployments may be initiated via the Forge CLI using the
deploy command:
forge deploy
forge deploy example.com
You may update a site's environment variables using the
env:pull and
env:push commands. The
env:pull command may be used to pull down an environment file for a given site:
forge env:pull
forge env:pull pestphp.com
forge env:pull pestphp.com .env
Once this command has been executed the site's environment file will be placed in your current directory. To update the site's environment variables, simply open and edit this file. When you are done editing the variables, use the
env:push command to push the variables back to your site:
forge env:push
forge env:push pestphp.com
forge env:push pestphp.com .env
If your site is utilizing Laravel's "configuration caching" feature or has queue workers, the new variables will not be utilized until the site is deployed again.
You may also view a site's logs directly from the command-line. To do so, use the
site:logs command:
forge site:logs
forge site:logs --follow # View logs in realtime
forge site:logs example.com
forge site:logs example.com --follow # View logs in realtime
When a deployment fails, you may review the output / logs via the Forge UI's deployment history screen. You may also review the output at any time on the command-line using the
deploy:logs command. If the
deploy:logs command is called with no additional arguments, the logs for the latest deployment will be displayed. Or, you may pass the deployment ID to the
deploy:logs command to display the logs for a particular deployment:
forge deploy:logs
forge deploy:logs 12345
Sometimes you may wish to run an arbitrary shell command against a site. The
command command will prompt you for the command you would like to run. The command will be run relative to the site's root directory.
forge command
forge command example.com
forge command example.com --command="php artisan inspire"
As you may know, all Laravel applications include "Tinker" by default. To enter a Tinker environment on a remote server using the Forge CLI, run the
tinker command:
forge tinker
forge tinker example.com
Forge provisions servers with a variety of resources and additional software, such as Nginx, MySQL, etc. You may use the Forge CLI to perform common actions on those resources.
To check the current status of a resource, you may use the
{resource}:status command:
forge daemon:status
forge database:status
forge nginx:status
forge php:status # View PHP status (default PHP version)
forge php:status 8.1 # View PHP 8.1 status
You may also view logs directly from the command-line. To do so, use the
{resource}:logs command:
forge daemon:logs
forge daemon:logs --follow # View logs in realtime
forge database:logs
forge nginx:logs # View error logs
forge nginx:logs access # View access logs
forge php:logs # View PHP logs (default PHP version)
forge php:logs 8.1 # View PHP 8.1 logs
Resources may be restarted using the
{resource}:restart command:
forge daemon:restart
forge database:restart
forge nginx:restart
forge php:restart # Restarts PHP (default PHP version)
forge php:restart 8.1 # Restarts PHP 8.1
You may use the
{resource}:shell command to quickly access a command line shell that lets you interact with a given resource:
forge database:shell
forge database:shell my-database-name
forge database:shell my-database-name --user=my-user