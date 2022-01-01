Forge provides a command-line tool that you may use to manage your Forge servers, sites, and resources from the command-line.

You may install the Forge CLI as a global Composer dependency:

bash composer global require laravel/forge-cli

Get Started ​

To view a list of all available Forge CLI commands and view the current version of your installation, you may run the forge command from the command-line:

bash forge

You will need to generate an API token to interact with the Forge CLI. Tokens are used to authenticate your account without providing personal details. API tokens can be created from Forge's API dashboard.

After you have generated an API token, you should authenticate with your Forge account using the login command:

bash forge login forge login --token=your-api-token

Alternatively, if you plan to authenticate with Forge from your CI platform, you may set a FORGE_API_TOKEN environment variable in your CI build environment.

Current Server & Switching Servers ​

When managing Forge servers, sites, and resources via the CLI, you will need to be aware of your currently active server. You may view your current server using the server:current command. Typically, most of the commands you execute using the Forge CLI will be executed against the active server.

bash forge server:current

Of course, you may switch your active server at any time. To change your active server, use the server:switch command:

bash forge server:switch forge server:switch staging

To view a list of all available servers, you may use the server:list command:

bash forge server:list

SSH Key Authentication ​

Before performing any tasks using the Forge CLI, you should ensure that you have added an SSH key for the forge user to your servers so that you can securely connect to them. You may have already done this via the Forge UI. You may test that SSH is configured correctly by running the ssh:test command:

bash forge ssh:test

To configure SSH key authentication, you may use the ssh:configure command. The ssh:configure command accepts a --key option which instructs the CLI which public key to add to the server. In addition, you may provide a --name option to specify the name that should be assigned to the key:

bash forge ssh:configure forge ssh:configure --key=/path/to/public/key.pub --name=sallys-macbook

After you have configured SSH key authentication, you may use the ssh command to create a secure connection to your server:

bash forge ssh forge ssh server-name

To view the list of all available sites, you may use the site:list command:

bash forge site:list

Initiating Deployments ​

One of the primary features of Laravel Forge is deployments. Deployments may be initiated via the Forge CLI using the deploy command:

bash forge deploy forge deploy example.com

Updating Environment Variables ​

You may update a site's environment variables using the env:pull and env:push commands. The env:pull command may be used to pull down an environment file for a given site:

bash forge env:pull forge env:pull pestphp.com forge env:pull pestphp.com .env

Once this command has been executed the site's environment file will be placed in your current directory. To update the site's environment variables, simply open and edit this file. When you are done editing the variables, use the env:push command to push the variables back to your site:

bash forge env:push forge env:push pestphp.com forge env:push pestphp.com .env

If your site is utilizing Laravel's "configuration caching" feature or has queue workers, the new variables will not be utilized until the site is deployed again.

Viewing Application Logs ​

You may also view a site's logs directly from the command-line. To do so, use the site:logs command:

bash forge site:logs forge site:logs --follow # View logs in realtime forge site:logs example.com forge site:logs example.com --follow # View logs in realtime

Reviewing Deployment Output / Logs ​

When a deployment fails, you may review the output / logs via the Forge UI's deployment history screen. You may also review the output at any time on the command-line using the deploy:logs command. If the deploy:logs command is called with no additional arguments, the logs for the latest deployment will be displayed. Or, you may pass the deployment ID to the deploy:logs command to display the logs for a particular deployment:

forge deploy:logs forge deploy:logs 12345

Running Commands ​

Sometimes you may wish to run an arbitrary shell command against a site. The command command will prompt you for the command you would like to run. The command will be run relative to the site's root directory.

forge command forge command example.com forge command example.com --command="php artisan inspire"

As you may know, all Laravel applications include "Tinker" by default. To enter a Tinker environment on a remote server using the Forge CLI, run the tinker command:

forge tinker forge tinker example.com

Forge provisions servers with a variety of resources and additional software, such as Nginx, MySQL, etc. You may use the Forge CLI to perform common actions on those resources.

Checking Resource Status ​

To check the current status of a resource, you may use the {resource}:status command:

bash forge daemon:status forge database:status forge nginx:status forge php:status # View PHP status (default PHP version) forge php:status 8.1 # View PHP 8.1 status

Viewing Resources Logs ​

You may also view logs directly from the command-line. To do so, use the {resource}:logs command:

bash forge daemon:logs forge daemon:logs --follow # View logs in realtime forge database:logs forge nginx:logs # View error logs forge nginx:logs access # View access logs forge php:logs # View PHP logs (default PHP version) forge php:logs 8.1 # View PHP 8.1 logs

Restarting Resources ​

Resources may be restarted using the {resource}:restart command:

bash forge daemon:restart forge database:restart forge nginx:restart forge php:restart # Restarts PHP (default PHP version) forge php:restart 8.1 # Restarts PHP 8.1

Connecting To Resources Locally ​

You may use the {resource}:shell command to quickly access a command line shell that lets you interact with a given resource: