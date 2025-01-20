Changelog
Week of January 20, 2025
Improvements 🆕
- Add support for Swoole with PHP 8.4
- Add Thailand (
ap-southeast-1) to AWS regions list
- Add Mexico (
mx-central-1) to AWS regions list
- New AWS credentials will use short-lived tokens via AWS Roles
Fixes ⚙️
- Sites can now be safely renamed back to
default
- Add
-sflag when syncing MySQL databases to prevent errors
- Fixed recipe reports
Week of January 13, 2025
Improvements 🆕
- Server names now include a wider variety of names
- SSH keys generated by Forge will now be use
ed25519
- Node 22.x is now installed by default (previously 18.x)
- Forge now detects the process status of all daemons
- Server Ubuntu versions are now shown in the information bar
Fixes ⚙️
- Disabled Microsoft Teams notifications
- Firewall IPs may be comma separated including spaces
- Worker information will now show all known information
- Daemon status syncing is now more resilient
- Pinned
awsclito v2.22.35 to resolve issues when using DigitalOcean and Vultr S3 providers with database backups
Week of January 6, 2025
Improvements 🆕
- Add validation message when archiving balancers from API
- Switched field order when installing existing certificates
- Report rate limiting errors to the frontend
Fixes ⚙️
- Allow installing repositories with special characters in branch names
- AWS VPC is no longer always required when creating new AWS servers
- “Skip this step” button now redirects correctly when onboarding
- Disabled “Blogo” starter kit within Statamic integration
- Let’s Encrypt certificates should timeout less frequently
- Forge now reloads PHP-FPM when reloading Nginx configurations (previously calling restart could cause moments of downtime)
