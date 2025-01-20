Week of January 20, 2025

Improvements 🆕

  • Add support for Swoole with PHP 8.4
  • Add Thailand (ap-southeast-1) to AWS regions list
  • Add Mexico (mx-central-1) to AWS regions list
  • New AWS credentials will use short-lived tokens via AWS Roles

Fixes ⚙️

  • Sites can now be safely renamed back to default
  • Add -s flag when syncing MySQL databases to prevent errors
  • Fixed recipe reports
Week of January 13, 2025

Improvements 🆕

  • Server names now include a wider variety of names
  • SSH keys generated by Forge will now be use ed25519
  • Node 22.x is now installed by default (previously 18.x)
  • Forge now detects the process status of all daemons
  • Server Ubuntu versions are now shown in the information bar

Fixes ⚙️

  • Disabled Microsoft Teams notifications
  • Firewall IPs may be comma separated including spaces
  • Worker information will now show all known information
  • Daemon status syncing is now more resilient
  • Pinned awscli to v2.22.35 to resolve issues when using DigitalOcean and Vultr S3 providers with database backups
Week of January 6, 2025

Improvements 🆕

  • Add validation message when archiving balancers from API
  • Switched field order when installing existing certificates
  • Report rate limiting errors to the frontend

Fixes ⚙️

  • Allow installing repositories with special characters in branch names
  • AWS VPC is no longer always required when creating new AWS servers
  • “Skip this step” button now redirects correctly when onboarding
  • Disabled “Blogo” starter kit within Statamic integration
  • Let’s Encrypt certificates should timeout less frequently
  • Forge now reloads PHP-FPM when reloading Nginx configurations (previously calling restart could cause moments of downtime)

Was this page helpful?