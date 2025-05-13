New updates and improvements to Laravel Forge.
startsecs=0
pool.d file missing when changing PHP version on an isolated site
stopwaitsecs missing in deamons API (was part of docs)
.hushlogin file to prevent errors caused by MOTD
X-Frame-Options=SAMEORIGIN header for improved security
ap-southeast-1) to AWS regions list
mx-central-1) to AWS regions list
default
-s flag when syncing MySQL databases to prevent errors
ed25519
awscli to v2.22.35 to resolve issues when using DigitalOcean and Vultr S3 providers with database backups