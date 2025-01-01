Full control over infra. And costs.
Transparent flat-rate pricing so you can focus on building, not billing.
Hobby
The essentials to provide your best work for clients.
- Unlimited Laravel VPS servers
- 1 external server
- Unlimited sites
- Unlimited deployments
- Zero downtime deployments
- Hosted Forge domains
- Community support
- Share servers with teammates
- Database backups
- Server monitoring
Growth
A plan that scales with your rapidly growing business.
- 5% discount on Laravel VPS
- Unlimited servers
- Unlimited sites
- Unlimited deployments
- Zero downtime deployments
- Hosted Forge domains
- Standard support
- Share servers with teammates
- Database backups
- Server monitoring
Business
Dedicated support and infrastructure for your company.
- 15% discount on Laravel VPS
- Unlimited servers
- Unlimited sites
- Unlimited deployments
- Zero downtime deployments
- Hosted Forge domains
- Advanced support
- Share servers with teammates
- Database backups
- Server monitoring
FAQ
Everything you need to know about Forge.
Forge is the next-generation server management platform built for developers who want speed, control, and ease of use. Designed by the Laravel team, it supports any modern web app stack. From out-of-the-box zero-downtime deploys to instant server provisioning with Laravel VPS and automated security, Forge gives you control without the DevOps complexity.
No. While Forge is built by the Laravel team and works beautifully with Laravel apps, it also supports vanilla PHP, WordPress, Statamic, and other stacks, including Node.js, Nuxt, and Next.js, with broader language support coming in the future.
Laravel VPS is Forge’s one-click server provisioning option. It gives you a fully configured, production-ready VPS in seconds (not minutes), complete with Nginx, PHP, MySQL/Postgres, Redis, and all the essentials you need to deploy modern applications. Unlike connecting your own cloud provider, Laravel VPS offers instant setup and is one of the most affordable VPS options. It also includes a standout feature: an integrated shared terminal with SSH collaboration, so multiple developers can troubleshoot or debug in real time.
Yes. Forge makes it easy to deploy updates without interrupting live applications, keeping your app available 100% of the time. Stacked and queued deployments help you visualize which commits were deployed and in what order, reducing confusion and deployment drift.
All new Laravel Forge subscriptions include zero-downtime deployments for a single server. Envoyer will be maintained for the foreseeable future but an additional subscription is not necessary with Forge.
Existing Envoyer subscriptions are valid and will continue to work with Forge. Only new Laravel Forge subscriptions will include zero-downtime deployments. Additionally, Forge only supports deployments with zero downtime on one server, unlike Envoyer which can deploy one project to multiple servers.
Forge has a migration tool for Envoyer, but it is still limited to a single server. If you use Envoyer to deploy to multiple servers, you'll want to keep your subscription for the time being.
To migrate a site connected to Envoyer, open the site in your Forge dashboard and click the "Migrate to Forge" button. Forge will then run checks to see if the site is deployed to multiple servers and display a message tailored to your setup.
No. Forge uses flat-rate monthly pricing. You only pay for your Forge subscription and whatever your cloud provider charges.
Yes. You can use Laravel VPS for instant provisioning directly through Forge or connect to cloud providers like DigitalOcean, AWS, Hetzner, and others. Hosted on-forge.com domains let you instantly share your applications without needing to set up DNS first.
Yes. Forge includes full support for organizations, teams, role-based access, and billing separation, making it ideal for agencies, dev shops, and SaaS teams. Using Teams, you can have other team members manage servers on your behalf.
Yes. Forge integrates with GitHub, GitLab, and Bitbucket to deploy your code directly from your repositories.
Yes, manually today, and natively in the future. Forge already supports Node.js, Nuxt, and Next.js apps.
- Choose Laravel Forge if you want full control over your servers, need to customize your environment, or are deploying a mix of Laravel and non-Laravel applications.
- Choose Laravel Cloud if you want a fully managed, serverless experience optimized for Laravel, with no infrastructure setup or maintenance required.