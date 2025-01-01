Existing Envoyer subscriptions are valid and will continue to work with Forge. Only new Laravel Forge subscriptions will include zero-downtime deployments. Additionally, Forge only supports deployments with zero downtime on one server, unlike Envoyer which can deploy one project to multiple servers.

Forge has a migration tool for Envoyer, but it is still limited to a single server. If you use Envoyer to deploy to multiple servers, you'll want to keep your subscription for the time being.

To migrate a site connected to Envoyer, open the site in your Forge dashboard and click the "Migrate to Forge" button. Forge will then run checks to see if the site is deployed to multiple servers and display a message tailored to your setup.