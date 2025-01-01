Choose the right solution for you
Deployment and hosting solutions to suit every application or business need.
Laravel Forge
Choose Laravel Forge if you want predictable pricing, hands-on server management, and the flexibility to deploy any PHP or Laravel application on your cloud provider of choice.
- A server management and application deployment service.
- One-click servers with team roles, organization billing, and predictable costs.
- Zero-downtime deploys, hosted on-forge.com domains, automated SSL, monitoring, and real-time metrics are included. Manual scaling is required.
Laravel Vapor
Choose Laravel Vapor if you want a fully serverless platform that autoscales with spiky traffic (2-3x higher than your average sustained levels of user activity or data requests) and handles all infrastructure automatically.
- Fully serverless platform built for Laravel. Vapor handles infrastructure automatically.
- Autoscaling, managed databases, and on-demand queues are included. However, it requires added configurations, with apps demanding stricter Laravel conventions.
- Zero-downtime deploys, instant URLs, and monitoring included, but large uploads may be slow or costly due to Lambda limits.
Compare Laravel Forge and Laravel Vapor
Manually scale up
Autoscaling via AWS Lambda
Automated SSL certificates, default firewall rules, and SSH access
Supported via Amazon WAF
️Postgres 12 - 17
MariaDB 10 or 11
MySQL 8
Amazon RDS MySQL 5.7
Amazon RDS MySQL 8
Postgres 13
Configurable via Forge dashboard
Automatic when using RDS
Take server management to the next level
Your apps, your servers, none of the DevOps complexity.