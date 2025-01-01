 The next generation of Forge is here! Get started with our tips.
Laravel Forge

Choose Laravel Forge if you want predictable pricing, hands-on server management, and the flexibility to deploy any PHP or Laravel application on your cloud provider of choice.

Forge
  • A server management and application deployment service.
  • One-click servers with team roles, organization billing, and predictable costs.
  • Zero-downtime deploys, hosted on-forge.com domains, automated SSL, monitoring, and real-time metrics are included. Manual scaling is required.

Laravel Vapor

Choose Laravel Vapor if you want a fully serverless platform that autoscales with spiky traffic (2-3x higher than your average sustained levels of user activity or data requests) and handles all infrastructure automatically.

Laravel Vapor
  • Fully serverless platform built for Laravel. Vapor handles infrastructure automatically.
  • Autoscaling, managed databases, and on-demand queues are included. However, it requires added configurations, with apps demanding stricter Laravel conventions.
  • Zero-downtime deploys, instant URLs, and monitoring included, but large uploads may be slow or costly due to Lambda limits.

Compare Laravel Forge and Laravel Vapor

Features
Forge
Laravel Vapor
Additional accounts required
One unified account for Laravel VPS, or compatible server provider account needed
AWS account needed
Autoscaling

Manually scale up

Autoscaling via AWS Lambda

Security

Automated SSL certificates, default firewall rules, and SSH access

Supported via Amazon WAF

Zero-downtime deployment
Auto-hibernation
Languages and frameworks supported
Laravel, PHP, HTML, and JavaScript
Laravel
Complexity
Medium
Medium
Regions
All regions available via your provider
Multi-region
Database

️Postgres 12 - 17

MariaDB 10 or 11

MySQL 8

Amazon RDS MySQL 5.7

Amazon RDS MySQL 8

Postgres 13

Cost
Starting at $12/mo plus your own server costs
Starting at $39/mo plus AWS costs
Monitoring
Plus Health checks, Heartbeats, and real-time CPU/memory/bandwidth metrics
Backups

Configurable via Forge dashboard

Automatic when using RDS

