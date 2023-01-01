Caleb Porzio Creator of Livewire and Alpine.js Everything I build goes on Forge. Makes server management too easy 👌 ❤️

Sam Carré Head of Engineering at Code Potato Forge takes the hard work out of provisioning and setting up servers. It helps us ship code faster and worry less about deploying and managing servers.

Eric Barnes Content Curator at Laravel News Never before has launching new servers been this easy.

Freek van der Herten PHP Developer at Spatie Forge is a game changer in server management. It gave us the confidence to move from crappy shared hosting to reliable, quality servers. Using Forge feels like having a server specialist in our team. Proud to be a day-one customer! 👍

Simon Bennett Founder of SnapShooter I always recommend that people use Forge to host Laravel and other PHP frameworks, like Craft CMS or WordPress. There is no other way to get set up quickly as with Forge. They have thought of everything!

Marcel Pociot Co-founder of Beyond Code Laravel Forge has saved us hundreds of hours of precious development time and I couldn’t imagine running our business without it.

Beau Simensen Software Developer at dflydev Forge helps me focus on writing software instead of writing and maintaining deployment solutions.

Brad Kilshaw Developer Forge has been instrumental to our success by allowing us to stay focused on what we're good at; development. Being able to quickly and reliably spin up either single or multi-server environments in minutes without ever having to directly interact with a server is a huge win.

Taylor Maguire Developer I would not want to manage servers and deployments any other way again. Laravel Forge just works.

Mikkel Lindblom Co-Founder and CTO of Moxso The feature rich deployment tool you need for every day operations. Worth every penny 🤟

Alex Garrett-Smith Founder of Codecourse I've used Forge since its launch, and I've honestly never thought about switching anywhere else.

Chris Fidao Co-founder of Chipper CI Forge gives me the convenience I love while letting me keep full control of my servers.

Patrick Brouwers Developer at SpartnerNL Using Forge is an absolute no brainer. It has every thing a Laravel dev needs to host their applications!

Alejandro Zepeda Founder of joinfan.co I always struggled setting up Nginx, PHP-FPM, SSL, and spinning up new servers, and wasting valuable time doing this instead of building my sites. With Forge, I just press some buttons, and voila! it's done! I manage servers for more than 10+ projects without any pain.