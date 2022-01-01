Scheduled Jobs ​

Scheduled jobs may be configured to run commands at a specified interval. Forge provides several common defaults, or you may enter a custom Cron schedule for a command.

You can create scheduled jobs through the Forge dashboard via the Schedule tab for the server's management dashboard. When creating a new scheduled job, you'll need to provide:

The command to run, for example php /home/forge/default/artisan schedule:run .

. The user to run the command as, for example forge .

. The frequency to run the command at.

Scheduled Job Not Running? If your scheduled job is not running, you should ensure that the path to the command is correct.

Laravel Scheduled Jobs ​

If you have deployed a Laravel application and are using Laravel's scheduler feature, you will need to create a scheduled job to run the Laravel schedule:run Artisan command. This job should be configured to execute every minute.

Default Scheduled Jobs ​

As part of the provisioning process, Forge will automatically configure two scheduled jobs:

composer self-update (Nightly)

(Nightly) Ubuntu package cleanup (Weekly)

