Scheduled jobs may be configured to run commands at a specified interval. Forge provides several common defaults, or you may enter a custom Cron schedule for a command.
You can create scheduled jobs through the Forge dashboard via the Schedule tab for the server's management dashboard. When creating a new scheduled job, you'll need to provide:
php /home/forge/default/artisan schedule:run.
forge.
Scheduled Job Not Running?
If your scheduled job is not running, you should ensure that the path to the command is correct.
If you have deployed a Laravel application and are using Laravel's scheduler feature, you will need to create a scheduled job to run the Laravel
schedule:run Artisan command. This job should be configured to execute every minute.
As part of the provisioning process, Forge will automatically configure two scheduled jobs:
composer self-update (Nightly)
You may grant a circle member authority to create and manage scheduled jobs by granting the
server:create-schedulers and
server:delete-schedulers permissions.