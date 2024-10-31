Learn how to connect to Redis and Memcache on your Forge server.

When provisioning an App Server or a Cache Server, Forge will automatically install Memcache and Redis. By default, neither of these services are exposed to the public and may only be accessed from within your server.

​ Connecting To Redis

Redis and Memcache are both available via 127.0.0.1 and their default ports.

MEMCACHED_HOST = 127.0 .0.1 MEMCACHED_PORT = 11211 REDIS_HOST = 127.0 .0.1 REDIS_PASSWORD = null REDIS_PORT = 6379

​ External Connections

All Forge servers require SSH key authentication and are not able to be accessed using passwords. Therefore, when selecting the SSH key to use during authentication, ensure that you select your private SSH key. For example, when connecting to Redis using the TablePlus database client: