Scheduler
Learn how to configure and manage scheduled jobs on your Forge server.
Scheduled Jobs
Scheduled jobs may be configured to run commands at a specified interval. Forge provides several common defaults, or you may enter a custom Cron schedule for a command.
You can create scheduled jobs through the Forge dashboard via the Schedule tab for the server’s management dashboard. When creating a new scheduled job, you’ll need to provide:
- The command to run, for example
php /home/forge/default/artisan schedule:run.
- The user to run the command as, for example
forge.
- The frequency to run the command at.
If your scheduled job is not running, you should ensure that the path to the command is correct.
Laravel Scheduled Jobs
If you have deployed a Laravel application and are using Laravel’s scheduler feature, you will need to create a scheduled job to run the Laravel
schedule:run Artisan command. This job should be configured to execute every minute.
Default Scheduled Jobs
As part of the provisioning process, Forge will automatically configure two scheduled jobs:
composer self-update(Nightly)
- Ubuntu package cleanup (Weekly)
Circle Permissions
You may grant a circle member authority to create and manage scheduled jobs by granting the
server:create-schedulers and
server:delete-schedulers permissions.