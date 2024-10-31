Learn how to configure and manage scheduled jobs on your Forge server.

​ Scheduled Jobs

Scheduled jobs may be configured to run commands at a specified interval. Forge provides several common defaults, or you may enter a custom Cron schedule for a command.

You can create scheduled jobs through the Forge dashboard via the Schedule tab for the server’s management dashboard. When creating a new scheduled job, you’ll need to provide:

The command to run, for example php /home/forge/default/artisan schedule:run .

. The user to run the command as, for example forge .

. The frequency to run the command at.

If your scheduled job is not running, you should ensure that the path to the command is correct.

​ Laravel Scheduled Jobs

If you have deployed a Laravel application and are using Laravel’s scheduler feature, you will need to create a scheduled job to run the Laravel schedule:run Artisan command. This job should be configured to execute every minute.

​ Default Scheduled Jobs

As part of the provisioning process, Forge will automatically configure two scheduled jobs:

composer self-update (Nightly)

(Nightly) Ubuntu package cleanup (Weekly)

​ Circle Permissions