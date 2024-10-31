By default, Forge uses the default forge user that is created as part of the server’s initial provisioning process for all deployments, daemons, scheduled jobs, PHP-FPM, and other processes.

Via Forge’s “User Isolation” feature, Forge will create a separate user for a given site. This is particularly useful when combined with a project like WordPress in order to prevent plugins from maliciously accessing content in your forge user (or other isolated user) owned directories.

The forge user is considered a “super user” and is therefore able to read all files within isolated user directories.

​ Sudo Access

Like the forge user, newly created isolated users also have limited sudo access. They may reload the PHP-FPM services requiring a password:

sudo -S service php8.1-fpm reload

If you need further sudo access, you should log in as the forge user and switch to the root user using the sudo su or the sudo -i command.

​ Connecting Via SFTP

You can connect to your server via SFTP as the isolated user. We recommend using an SFTP client such as Transmit or Filezilla. However, before getting started, you should first upload your SSH key to the server for the isolated user.