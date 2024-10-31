Sentry provides error monitoring and tracing for Laravel applications. Forge has partnered with Sentry to allow you to create new Sentry organizations without leaving Forge.

Sentry provides error monitoring and tracing for Laravel applications. Forge has partnered with Sentry to allow you to create new Sentry organizations without leaving Forge.

After creating your Sentry organization, you may easily add Sentry error monitoring to any of your Forge powered sites.

​ Connect with Sentry

Before you can use Sentry with Forge, you must connect your Forge account to a Sentry account. To do this, visit the Sentry panel in the Forge dashboard.

Clicking “Connect with Sentry” will create a new, Forge-linked Sentry organization with the email address shown under “Sentry Account Email”. You will receive an email from Sentry confirming your new organization.

It is not possible to use an existing Sentry organization with the Forge integration. Forge created Sentry projects will be added to the new organization.

​ Creating Sentry Projects

Forge allows you to create new Sentry projects directly from the Forge dashboard. To create a new Sentry project, visit the site’s Sentry dashboard.

Clicking “Create Sentry Project” will create a new project within the server owner’s connected Sentry organization.

Once the project is created, you will be provided with a DSN key that you may use to configure your Laravel application.

Forge does not automatically install Sentry into your Laravel application. You should install the Sentry SDK for Laravel via Composer and define the SENTRY_DSN environment variable.

​ Circle Permissions