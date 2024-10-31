Learn how to configure and manage third-party integrations on your Forge server.

Forge provides a few third-party integrations that you can install on your server to provide additional features to your server. We’ll discuss each of these below.

​ Monitoring Integrations

Blackfire provides thorough PHP application profiling and is our recommended solution for monitoring your PHP application’s performance. After providing your server ID and token, Blackfire will be installed and configured for your server.

Papertrail provides hosted log monitoring and searching for your PHP application. If you are using Laravel, just configure your application to use the syslog driver.

​ Circle Permissions