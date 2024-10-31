You may execute arbitrary Bash commands from the Commands panel. Commands are executed from within the site’s root directory, e.g. /home/forge/site.com . If you need to run commands within another directory you may prefix the command with a cd operation:

cd bin && ./run-command.sh

​ Running Commands

Commands can be executed from the Site’s Commands panel.

Sites that were created with the General PHP / Laravel project type will automatically suggest common Laravel Artisan commands.

Commands are not executed within a tty, which means that input / passwords cannot be provided.

​ Command History

The last 10 previously executed commands will be shown within the Command History table. Alongside the command that was run, Forge will also display:

The user who initiated the command. This is particularly helpful when using Forge within Circles.

The command that was executed.

The date and time of execution.

The status of the command.

From the Command History table, it’s also possible to view the output of the command and re-run the command.

​ Commands vs. Recipes

While Recipes also allow you to run arbitrary Bash scripts on your servers, Commands differ in a few, but important ways:

Recipes run at a server level. In other words, they cannot dynamically change into a site’s directory unless you already know the directory ahead of time.

Recipes can run using the root user. Commands only run as the site’s user, which in most cases will be forge unless the site is “isolated”.

user. Commands only run as the site’s user, which in most cases will be unless the site is “isolated”. Recipes are better equipped for running larger Bash scripts. Commands focus on running short commands, such as php artisan config:cache .

​ Circle Permissions