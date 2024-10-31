Overview

You may execute arbitrary Bash commands from the Commands panel. Commands are executed from within the site’s root directory, e.g. /home/forge/site.com. If you need to run commands within another directory you may prefix the command with a cd operation:

cd bin && ./run-command.sh

Running Commands

Commands can be executed from the Site’s Commands panel.

Sites that were created with the General PHP / Laravel project type will automatically suggest common Laravel Artisan commands.

Commands are not executed within a tty, which means that input / passwords cannot be provided.

Command History

The last 10 previously executed commands will be shown within the Command History table. Alongside the command that was run, Forge will also display:

  • The user who initiated the command. This is particularly helpful when using Forge within Circles.
  • The command that was executed.
  • The date and time of execution.
  • The status of the command.

From the Command History table, it’s also possible to view the output of the command and re-run the command.

Commands vs. Recipes

While Recipes also allow you to run arbitrary Bash scripts on your servers, Commands differ in a few, but important ways:

  • Recipes run at a server level. In other words, they cannot dynamically change into a site’s directory unless you already know the directory ahead of time.
  • Recipes can run using the root user. Commands only run as the site’s user, which in most cases will be forge unless the site is “isolated”.
  • Recipes are better equipped for running larger Bash scripts. Commands focus on running short commands, such as php artisan config:cache.

Circle Permissions

You may grant a circle member authority to run arbitrary commands in a site’s directory by granting the site:manage-commands permission.

