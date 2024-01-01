We sweat the smallest of details to ensure Forge is the easiest, and best way, for new and existing Laravel applications to be deployed.
PHP, Configured For Production
Forge preconfigures your server with a production ready PHP setup. Of course, we also install and configure all of Laravel's required PHP extensions, so you don't have to.
APP_NAME=Forge
APP_ENV=production
APP_DEBUG=false
APP_URL=https://forge.laravel.com
LOG_CHANNEL=stack
LOG_LEVEL=warning
DB_CONNECTION=mysql
DB_HOST=127.0.0.1
DB_PORT=3306
DB_DATABASE=forge
Environment Control. Built In.
Easily view, edit, and maintain your Laravel applications environment variables with Forge's built in .env file editor.
Queue Workers, Set To Overdrive
Take ultimate control of your queue workers with a comprehensive configuration panel. Need a dedicated queue worker server? Forge is ready to provision dedicated queue workers designed for Laravel apps.
Laravel, Integrated
Forge deeply integrates with Laravel's ecosystem of packages. Horizon, Inertia, Octane and Schedulers are just a click away.
Laravel
Laravel Scheduler
Laravel Horizon
Laravel Octane
Inertia
Trusted by the Laravel Community
We know Forge is the best way to deploy Laravel applications, but you don't need to take our word for it...
Never before has launching new servers been this easy.