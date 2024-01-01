Laravel logo

Forge is built by the creators of the Laravel Framework and makes deploying your Laravel application a delight.
Easy Setup

We sweat the smallest of details to ensure Forge is the easiest, and best way, for new and existing Laravel applications to be deployed.

PHP, Configured For Production

Forge preconfigures your server with a production ready PHP setup. Of course, we also install and configure all of Laravel's required PHP extensions, so you don't have to.

Environment Control. Built In.

Easily view, edit, and maintain your Laravel applications environment variables with Forge's built in .env file editor.

Queue Workers, Set To Overdrive

Take ultimate control of your queue workers with a comprehensive configuration panel. Need a dedicated queue worker server? Forge is ready to provision dedicated queue workers designed for Laravel apps.

Laravel, Integrated

Forge deeply integrates with Laravel's ecosystem of packages. Horizon, Inertia, Octane and Schedulers are just a click away.

