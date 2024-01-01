Features
Quick Deploy
Deploying your site has never been this seamless.
Active
Push To Deploy
Trigger a deployment for your application by pushing to your active branch. Forge will detect that the branch has changed and automatically start deploying your application for you.
1
cd
/home/forge/forge.com
2
3
git
pull origin develop
4
5
composer
install
--no-dev --optimize-autoloader
6
7
php
artisan migrate
--force
8
php
artisan optimize
9
php
artisan queue:restart
10
11
npm
ci
12
npm
run build
Customize Your Deployment
As with all your deployments, push to deploy will run your customizable deployment script. So when you push you can trigger Composer installations, npm builds, cache busting, and more.
So Much More
Check out more of Forge's awesome features, browse our generous pricing plans, or dive right in and deploy you application today.
Get Started
Forge will get your Laravel site live in minutes.
By the makers of Laravel
