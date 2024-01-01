Features
Pricing
Docs
Blog
Sign in
Register
Features
Pricing
Docs
Blog
Sign in
Register
Database Backups
Safely and securely backup your MySQL or Postgres databases to AWS S3, DigitalOcean Spaces, OVH or any S3 compatible storage space.
BUSINESS PLAN FEATURE
Configured Your Way
Easily configure when and where to store your database backups. Choose how many backups to keep and who to notify of failures.
Restore & Download Backups
Forge makes it easy to restore and download database backups directly from your S3 storage provider.
So Much More
Check out more of Forge's awesome features, browse our generous pricing plans, or dive right in and deploy you application today.
Pricing
▶
Features
▶
Sign up
▶
Get Started
Forge will get your Laravel site live in minutes.
Start a free trial
and try it out.
By the makers of Laravel
Copyright 2024 © Laravel Holdings Inc.