Forge provides a comprehensive API that allows you to programmatically manage your Forge servers and sites. To learn more, please review the Forge API documentation.

The official Laravel Forge PHP SDK provides an expressive interface for interacting with Forge's API and managing Laravel Forge servers.

Create API Token ​

You will need to generate an API token to interact with the Forge API. Tokens are used to authenticate your account without providing personal details. You can create as many tokens as you need for your individual integrations. API tokens can be created from Forge's API dashboard.

Deleting Tokens ​

If you no longer need an API token, you may delete it by clicking the X button next to the token name within your API token dashboard.

Rate Limits ​

The Forge API currently imposes a rate limit of 60 requests per minute.