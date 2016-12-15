Introduction
The Forge API allows you to create and interact with servers and sites on Laravel Forge through a simple REST API.
Authentication
In order to use the API, you should authenticate your request by including your API key as a bearer token value:
Authorization: Bearer API_KEY_HERE
You may generate API keys in the API Dashboard.
Headers
Make sure you have the following content type headers are set on every request:
Accept: application/json
Content-Type: application/json
URI
Forge API is hosted on the following base URI:
https://forge.laravel.com/api/v1
Errors
Forge uses conventional HTTP response codes to indicate the success or failure of an API request. The table below contains a summary of the typical response codes:
|Code
|Description
|200
|Everything is ok.
|400
|Valid data was given but the request has failed.
|401
|No valid API Key was given.
|404
|The request resource could not be found.
|422
|The payload has missing required parameters or invalid data was given.
|429
|Too many attempts.
|500
|Request failed due to an internal error in Forge.
|503
|Forge is offline for maintenance.
User
show
Response
{
"user": {
"id": 1,
"name": "Mohamed Said",
"email": "[email protected]",
"card_last_four": "1881",
"connected_to_github": true,
"connected_to_gitlab": true,
"connected_to_bitbucket_two": true,
"connected_to_digitalocean": true,
"connected_to_linode": true,
"connected_to_vultr": true,
"connected_to_aws": true,
"connected_to_hetzner": true,
"ready_for_billing": true,
"stripe_is_active": 1,
"stripe_price": "yearly-basic-199-trial",
"subscribed": 1,
"can_create_servers": true,
"2fa_enabled": false
}
}
HTTP Request
GET /api/v1/user
Servers
Create Server
Payload
{
"provider": "ocean2",
"ubuntu_version": "22.04",
"type": "web",
"credential_id": 1,
"name": "test-via-api",
"size": "01",
"database": "test123",
"php_version": "php82",
"region": "ams2",
"recipe_id": null
}
Response
{
"server": {
"id": 16,
"credential_id": 1,
"name": "test-via-api",
"type": "web",
"size": "01",
"region": "ams2",
"php_version": "php82",
"php_cli_version": "php82",
"opcache_status": "enabled",
"database_type": "mysql8",
"ip_address": null,
"private_ip_address": null,
"blackfire_status": null,
"papertrail_status": null,
"revoked": false,
"created_at": "2016-12-15 15:04:05",
"is_ready": false,
"network": []
},
"sudo_password": "baracoda",
"database_password": "spotted_eagle_ray"
}
HTTP Request
POST /api/v1/servers
Parameters
|Key
|Description
|ubuntu_version
|The version of Ubuntu to create the server with. Valid values are
"20.04" and
"22.04".
"22.04" is used by default if no value is defined. It is recommended to always specify a version as the default may change at any time.
|type
|The type of server to create. Valid values are
app,
web,
loadbalancer,
cache,
database,
worker,
meilisearch.
app is used by default if no value is defined.
|provider
|The server provider. Valid values are
ocean2 for Digital Ocean,
linode4,
vultr2,
aws,
hetzner and
custom.
|disk_size
|The size of the disk in GB. Valid when the provider is
aws. Minimum of 8GB. Example:
20.
|circle
|The ID of a circle to create the server within.
|credential_id
|This is only required when the provider is not
custom.
|region
|The name of the region where the server will be created. This value is not required you are building a Custom VPS server. Valid region identifiers.
|ip_address
|The IP Address of the server. Only required when the provider is
custom.
|private_ip_address
|The Private IP Address of the server. Only required when the provider is
custom.
|php_version
|Valid values are
php83,
php82,
php81,
php80,
php74,
php73,
php72,
php82,
php70, and
php56.
|database
|The name of the database Forge should create when building the server. If omitted,
forge will be used.
|database_type
|Valid values are
mysql8,
mariadb106,
mariadb1011,
postgres,
postgres13,
postgres14,
postgres15, or
postgres16.
|network
|An array of server IDs that the server should be able to connect to.
|recipe_id
|An optional ID of a recipe to run after provisioning.
|aws_vpc_id
|ID of the existing VPC
|aws_subnet_id
|ID of the existing subnet
|aws_vpc_name
|When creating a new one
|hetzner_network_id
|ID of the existing VPC
|ocean2_vpc_uuid
|UUID of the existing VPC
|ocean2_vpc_name
|When creating a new one
|vultr2_network_id
|ID of the existing private network
|vultr2_network_name
|When creating a new one
Server Status
Servers take about 10 minutes to provision. Once the server is ready to be used, the
is_ready parameter on the server will be
true. You should not repeatedly ping the Forge API asking if the server is ready. Instead, consider pinging the endpoint once every 2 minutes.
Valid Sizes
Check the Regions endpoint for the available sizes and regions IDs.
Custom VPS
While creating a custom VPS, the response of this endpoint will contain a
provision_command attribute:
{
"provision_command": "wget -O forge.sh https://..."
}
List Servers
Response
{
"servers": [
{
"id": 1,
"credential_id": 1,
"name": "test-via-api",
"size": "s-1vcpu-1gb",
"region": "Amsterdam 2",
"php_version": "php82",
"php_cli_version": "php82",
"opcache_status": "enabled",
"database_type": "mysql8",
"ip_address": "37.139.3.148",
"private_ip_address": "10.129.3.252",
"blackfire_status": null,
"papertrail_status": null,
"revoked": false,
"created_at": "2016-12-15 18:38:18",
"is_ready": true,
"network": []
}
]
}
HTTP Request
GET /api/v1/servers
Get Server
Response
{
"server": {
"id": 1,
"credential_id": 1,
"name": "test-via-api",
"size": "s-1vcpu-1gb",
"region": "Amsterdam 2",
"php_version": "php82",
"php_cli_version": "php82",
"opcache_status": "enabled",
"database_type": "mysql8",
"ip_address": "37.139.3.148",
"private_ip_address": "10.129.3.252",
"blackfire_status": null,
"papertrail_status": null,
"revoked": false,
"created_at": "2016-12-15 18:38:18",
"is_ready": true,
"network": []
}
}
HTTP Request
GET /api/v1/servers/{id}
Update Server
Payload
{
"name": "renamed-server",
"ip_address": "192.241.143.108",
"private_ip_address": "10.136.8.40",
"max_upload_size": 123,
"max_execution_time": 30,
"network": [2, 3],
"timezone": "Europe/London",
"tags": ["london-server"]
}
Response
{
"server": {
"id": 16,
"credential_id": 1,
"name": "test-via-api",
"size": "s-1vcpu-1gb",
"region": "Amsterdam 2",
"php_version": "php82",
"php_cli_version": "php82",
"opcache_status": "enabled",
"database_type": "mysql8",
"ip_address": null,
"private_ip_address": null,
"blackfire_status": null,
"papertrail_status": null,
"revoked": false,
"created_at": "2016-12-15 15:04:05",
"is_ready": false,
"network": [2, 3],
"tags": ["london-server"]
}
}
HTTP Request
PUT /api/v1/servers/{id}
Update Database Password
Payload
{
"password": "maeve"
}
HTTP Request
PUT /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/database-password
This endpoint will update Forge's copy of the primary database password which should be used to authenticate the creation of new databases and database users. This is typically only needed if you are working with a Forge server that was built before database administration was added to Forge.
Delete Server
HTTP Request
DELETE /api/v1/servers/{id}
Reboot Server
HTTP Request
POST /api/v1/servers/{id}/reboot
Revoke Forge access to server
HTTP Request
POST /api/v1/servers/{id}/revoke
Reconnect revoked server
Response
{
"public_key": "CONTENT_OF_THE_PUBLIC_KEY"
}
HTTP Request
POST /api/v1/servers/{id}/reconnect
This endpoint will return an SSH key which you will need to add to the server. Once the key has been added to the server, you may "reactivate" it.
Reactivate revoked server
HTTP Request
POST /api/v1/servers/{id}/reactivate
Get Recent Events
Response
[
{
"server_id": 18,
"ran_as": "forge",
"server_name": "billowing-cliff",
"description": "Deploying PHP Info Page.",
"created_at": "2017-04-28 18:08:44"
}
]
HTTP Request
GET /api/v1/servers/events
Parameters
|Key
|Description
|server_id
|Optionally specify a server_id to get recent events of only this server.
Get Server Events
Response
{
"events": [
{
"server_id": 18,
"ran_as": "forge",
"server_name": "billowing-cliff",
"description": "Deploying PHP Info Page.",
"created_at": "2017-04-28 18:08:44"
}
]
}
HTTP Request
GET /api/v1/servers/{id}/events
Get Server Event Output
Response
{
"output": "Some command output."
}
HTTP Request
GET /api/v1/servers/{id}/events/{event}
Services
Start Service
HTTP Request
POST /api/v1/servers/{id}/services/start
Payload
{
"service": "service-name"
}
Stop Service
HTTP Request
POST /api/v1/servers/{id}/services/stop
Payload
{
"service": "service-name"
}
Restart Service
HTTP Request
POST /api/v1/servers/{id}/services/restart
Payload
{
"service": "service-name"
}
Reboot MySQL
HTTP Request
POST /api/v1/servers/{id}/mysql/reboot
Stop MySQL
HTTP Request
POST /api/v1/servers/{id}/mysql/stop
Reboot Nginx
HTTP Request
POST /api/v1/servers/{id}/nginx/reboot
Stop Nginx
HTTP Request
POST /api/v1/servers/{id}/nginx/stop
Test Nginx
Response
{
"result": "nginx: [emerg] a duplicate listen 0.0.0.0:80 in \/etc\/nginx\/sites-enabled\/default:6\nnginx: configuration file \/etc\/nginx\/nginx.conf test failed\n"
}
HTTP Request
GET /api/v1/servers/{id}/nginx/test
Reboot Postgres
HTTP Request
POST /api/v1/servers/{id}/postgres/reboot
Stop Postgres
HTTP Request
POST /api/v1/servers/{id}/postgres/stop
Reboot PHP
Payload
{
"version": "php74"
}
HTTP Request
POST /api/v1/servers/{id}/php/reboot
Install Blackfire
Payload
{
"server_id": "...",
"server_token": "..."
}
HTTP Request
POST /api/v1/servers/{id}/blackfire/install
Remove Blackfire
HTTP Request
DELETE /api/v1/servers/{id}/blackfire/remove
Install Papertrail
Payload
{
"host": "192.241.143.108"
}
HTTP Request
POST /api/v1/servers/{id}/papertrail/install
Remove Papertrail
HTTP Request
DELETE /api/v1/servers/{id}/papertrail/remove
Daemons
Create Daemon
Payload
{
"command": "COMMAND",
"user": "root",
"directory": "/home/forge/foo.com"
}
Response
{
"daemon": {
"id": 2,
"command": "php artisan queue:work",
"user": "forge",
"directory": "/home/forge/foo.com",
"processes": 1,
"startsecs": 1,
"stopwaitsecs": 10,
"stopsignal": "SIGTERM",
"status": "installing",
"created_at": "2022-02-14 09:29:18"
}
}
HTTP Request
POST /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/daemons
List Daemons
Response
{
"daemons": [
{
"id": 2,
"command": "php artisan queue:work",
"user": "forge",
"directory": "/home/forge/foo.com",
"processes": 1,
"startsecs": 1,
"stopwaitsecs": 10,
"stopsignal": "SIGTERM",
"status": "installing",
"created_at": "2022-02-14 09:29:18"
}
]
}
HTTP Request
GET /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/daemons
Get Daemon
Response
{
"daemon": {
"id": 2,
"command": "php artisan queue:work",
"user": "forge",
"directory": "/home/forge/foo.com",
"processes": 1,
"startsecs": 1,
"stopwaitsecs": 10,
"stopsignal": "SIGTERM",
"status": "installing",
"created_at": "2022-02-14 09:29:18"
}
}
HTTP Request
GET /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/daemons/{daemonId}
Delete Daemon
HTTP Request
DELETE /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/daemons/{daemonId}
Restart Daemon
HTTP Request
POST /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/daemons/{daemonId}/restart
Firewall Rules
Create Rule
Payload
{
"name": "rule name",
"ip_address": "192.168.1.1",
"port": 88,
"type": "allow"
}
Response
{
"rule": {
"id": 4,
"name": "rule",
"port": 123,
"type": "allow",
"ip_address": null,
"status": "installing",
"created_at": "2016-12-16 15:50:17"
}
}
HTTP Request
POST /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/firewall-rules
Available Rule Types
You may specify
allow or
deny as the rule type.
List Rules
Response
{
"rules": [
{
"id": 4,
"name": "rule",
"port": 123,
"type": "allow",
"ip_address": null,
"status": "installing",
"created_at": "2016-12-16 15:50:17"
}
]
}
HTTP Request
GET /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/firewall-rules
Get Rule
Response
{
"rule": {
"id": 4,
"name": "rule",
"port": 123,
"type": "allow",
"ip_address": null,
"status": "installing",
"created_at": "2016-12-16 15:50:17"
}
}
HTTP Request
GET /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/firewall-rules/{ruleId}
Delete Rule
HTTP Request
DELETE /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/firewall-rules/{ruleId}
Scheduled Jobs
Create Job
Payload
{
"command": "COMMAND_THE_JOB_RUNS",
"frequency": "custom",
"user": "root",
"minute": "*",
"hour": "*",
"day": "*",
"month": "*",
"weekday": "*"
}
Response
{
"job": {
"id": 2,
"command": "COMMAND_THE_JOB_RUNS",
"user": "root",
"frequency": "Nightly",
"cron": "0 0 * * *",
"status": "installing",
"created_at": "2016-12-16 15:56:59"
}
}
HTTP Request
POST /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/jobs
Parameters
|Key
|Description
|frequency
|The frequency in which the job should run. Valid values are
minutely,
hourly,
nightly,
weekly,
monthly,
reboot, and
custom
|minute
|Required if the frequency is
custom.
|hour
|Required if the frequency is
custom.
|day
|Required if the frequency is
custom.
|month
|Required if the frequency is
custom.
|weekday
|Required if the frequency is
custom.
List Jobs
Response
{
"jobs": [
{
"id": 2,
"command": "COMMAND_THE_JOB_RUNS",
"user": "root",
"frequency": "nightly",
"cron": "0 0 * * *",
"status": "installing",
"created_at": "2016-12-16 15:56:59"
}
]
}
HTTP Request
GET /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/jobs
Get Job
Response
{
"job": {
"id": 2,
"command": "COMMAND_THE_JOB_RUNS",
"user": "root",
"frequency": "Nightly",
"cron": "0 0 * * *",
"status": "installing",
"created_at": "2016-12-16 15:56:59"
}
}
HTTP Request
GET /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/jobs/{jobId}
Delete Job
HTTP Request
DELETE /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/jobs/{jobId}
Get Job Output
Response
{
"output": "The output of the job will be returned here."
}
HTTP Request
GET /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/jobs/{jobId}/output
PHP
List PHP Versions
Response
[
{
"id": 29,
"version": "php74",
"status": "installed",
"displayable_version": "PHP 7.4",
"binary_name": "php7.4",
"used_as_default": false,
"used_on_cli": false
},
{
"id": 30,
"version": "php73",
"status": "installed",
"displayable_version": "PHP 7.3",
"binary_name": "php7.3",
"used_as_default": true,
"used_on_cli": true
},
{
"id": 31,
"version": "php72",
"status": "installed",
"displayable_version": "PHP 7.2",
"binary_name": "php7.2",
"used_as_default": false,
"used_on_cli": false
},
{
"id": 32,
"version": "php71",
"status": "installed",
"displayable_version": "PHP 7.1",
"binary_name": "php7.1",
"used_as_default": false,
"used_on_cli": false
},
{
"id": 33,
"version": "php56",
"status": "installed",
"displayable_version": "PHP 5.6",
"binary_name": "php5.6",
"used_as_default": false,
"used_on_cli": false
}
]
HTTP Request
GET /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/php
Install PHP Version
HTTP Request
POST /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/php
Payload
{
"version": "php74"
}
Available Versions
|Key
|Description
|
php83
|PHP 8.3
|
php82
|PHP 8.2
|
php81
|PHP 8.1
|
php80
|PHP 8.0
|
php74
|PHP 7.4
|
php73
|PHP 7.3
|
php72
|PHP 7.2
|
php71
|PHP 7.1
|
php70
|PHP 7.0
|
php56
|PHP 5.6
Upgrade PHP Patch Version
You must supply the version to be patched.
HTTP Request
POST /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/php/update
Payload
{
"version": "php74"
}
Enable OPCache
HTTP Request
POST /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/php/opcache
Disable OPCache
HTTP Request
DELETE /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/php/opcache
Databases
Create Database
Payload
{
"name": "forge",
"user": "forge",
"password": "dolores"
}
Response
{
"database": {
"id": 1,
"name": "forge",
"status": "installing",
"created_at": "2016-12-16 16:12:22"
}
}
HTTP Request
POST /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/databases
Parameters
|Key
|Description
|user
|This field is optional. If passed, it will be used to create a new Database User with access to the newly created database.
|password
|This field is only required when a
user value is given.
Sync Database
HTTP Request
POST /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/databases/sync
List Databases
Response
{
"databases": [
{
"id": 1,
"name": "forge",
"status": "installing",
"created_at": "2016-12-16 16:12:22"
}
]
}
HTTP Request
GET /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/databases
Get Database
Response
{
"database": {
"id": 1,
"name": "forge",
"status": "installing",
"created_at": "2016-12-16 16:12:22"
}
}
HTTP Request
GET /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/databases/{databaseId}
Delete Database
HTTP Request
DELETE /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/databases/{databaseId}
Database Users
Create User
Payload
{
"name": "forge",
"password": "dolores",
"databases": [1]
}
Response
{
"user": {
"id": 2,
"name": "forge",
"status": "installing",
"created_at": "2016-12-16 16:19:01",
"databases": [
1
]
}
}
HTTP Request
POST /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/database-users
Parameters
|Key
|Description
|databases
|An array of database IDs referencing the databases the user has access to.
|password
|The password to assign the user.
List Users
Response
{
"users": [
{
"id": 2,
"name": "forge",
"status": "installing",
"created_at": "2016-12-16 16:19:01",
"databases": [
1
]
}
]
}
HTTP Request
GET /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/database-users
Get User
Response
{
"user": {
"id": 2,
"name": "forge",
"status": "installing",
"created_at": "2016-12-16 16:19:01",
"databases": [
1
]
}
}
HTTP Request
GET /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/database-users/{userId}
Update User
Payload
{
"databases": [2]
}
Response
{
"user": {
"id": 2,
"name": "forge",
"status": "installing",
"created_at": "2016-12-16 16:19:01",
"databases": [
1
]
}
}
HTTP Request
PUT /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/database-users/{userId}
This endpoint may be used to update the databases the Database User has access to.
Delete User
HTTP Request
DELETE /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/database-users/{userId}
MySQL Databases
The
/mysql endpoints is now deprecated in favour of the new
/databases endpoint.
Create Database
Payload
{
"name": "forge",
"user": "forge",
"password": "dolores"
}
Response
{
"database": {
"id": 1,
"name": "forge",
"status": "installing",
"created_at": "2016-12-16 16:12:22"
}
}
HTTP Request
POST /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/mysql
Parameters
|Key
|Description
|user
|This field is optional. If passed, it will be used to create a new MySQL user with access to the newly created database.
|password
|This field is only required when a
user value is given.
List Databases
Response
{
"databases": [
{
"id": 1,
"name": "forge",
"status": "installing",
"created_at": "2016-12-16 16:12:22"
}
]
}
HTTP Request
GET /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/mysql
Get Database
Response
{
"database": {
"id": 1,
"name": "forge",
"status": "installing",
"created_at": "2016-12-16 16:12:22"
}
}
HTTP Request
GET /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/mysql/{databaseId}
Delete Database
HTTP Request
DELETE /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/mysql/{databaseId}
MySQL Database Users
The
/mysql-users endpoint is now deprecated in favour of the new
/database-users endpoint.
Create User
Payload
{
"name": "forge",
"password": "dolores",
"databases": [1]
}
Response
{
"user": {
"id": 2,
"name": "forge",
"status": "installing",
"created_at": "2016-12-16 16:19:01",
"databases": [
1
]
}
}
HTTP Request
POST /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/mysql-users
Parameters
|Key
|Description
|databases
|An array of database IDs referencing the databases the user has access to.
List Users
Response
{
"users": [
{
"id": 2,
"name": "forge",
"status": "installing",
"created_at": "2016-12-16 16:19:01",
"databases": [
1
]
}
]
}
HTTP Request
GET /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/mysql-users
Get User
Response
{
"user": {
"id": 2,
"name": "forge",
"status": "installing",
"created_at": "2016-12-16 16:19:01",
"databases": [
1
]
}
}
HTTP Request
GET /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/mysql-users/{userId}
Update User
Payload
{
"databases": [2]
}
Response
{
"user": {
"id": 2,
"name": "forge",
"status": "installing",
"created_at": "2016-12-16 16:19:01",
"databases": [
1
]
}
}
HTTP Request
PUT /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/mysql-users/{userId}
This endpoint may be used to update the databases the MySQL user has access to.
Delete User
HTTP Request
DELETE /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/mysql-users/{userId}
Nginx Templates
Create Template
Payload
{
"name": "My Nginx Template",
"content": "server { listen {{ PORT }}; location = / { ... } }"
}
Response
{
"template": {
"id": 1,
"server_id": 50,
"name": "My Nginx Template",
"content": "server { listen {{ PORT }}; location = / { ... } }"
}
}
HTTP Request
POST /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/nginx/templates
Variables
Nginx templates support multiple variables that will be replaced with real data when the site is being created. For more information on variables, see the Nginx templates documentation.
List Nginx Templates
Response
{
"templates": [
{
"id": 1,
"server_id": 50,
"name": "My Nginx Template",
"content": "server { listen {{ PORT }}; location = / { ... } }"
}
]
}
HTTP Request
GET /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/nginx/templates/default
Get Default Nginx Template
When a site is created without a custom Nginx template selected, this is the Nginx configuration that Forge will use.
Response
{
"template": {
"server_id": 50,
"name": "Forge Default",
"content": "..."
}
}
HTTP Request
GET /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/nginx/templates/{templateId}
Get Nginx Template
Response
{
"template": {
"id": 1,
"server_id": 50,
"name": "My Nginx Template",
"content": "server { listen {{ PORT }}; location = / { ... } }"
}
}
HTTP Request
GET /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/nginx/templates/{templateId}
Update Nginx Template
Request
{
"name": "My New Name",
"content": "My new content"
}
Response
{
"template": {
"id": 1,
"server_id": 50,
"name": "My New Name",
"content": "My new content"
}
}
HTTP Request
PUT /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/nginx/templates/{templateId}
Delete Nginx Template
HTTP Request
DELETE /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/nginx/templates/{templateId}
Sites
Create Site
Payload
{
"domain": "site.com",
"project_type": "php",
"aliases": ["alias1.com", "alias2.com"],
"directory": "/test",
"isolated": true,
"username": "laravel",
"database": "site-com-db",
"php_version": "php81",
"nginx_template": 1
}
Response
{
"site": {
"id": 2,
"name": "site.com",
"aliases": ["alias1.com", "alias2.com"],
"directory": "/test",
"wildcards": false,
"isolated": true,
"username": "forge",
"status": "installing",
"repository": null,
"repository_provider": null,
"repository_branch": null,
"repository_status": null,
"quick_deploy": false,
"project_type": "php",
"app": null,
"php_version": "php81",
"app_status": null,
"slack_channel": null,
"telegram_chat_id": null,
"telegram_chat_title": null,
"created_at": "2016-12-16 16:38:08",
"deployment_url": "...",
"tags": []
}
}
HTTP Request
POST /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/sites
Available site types
|Key
|Description
|
php
|PHP / Laravel / Symfony
|
octane
|Laravel Octane
|
html
|Static HTML / Nuxt.js / Next.js
|
symfony
|Symfony <= 3.x
|
symfony_dev
|Symfony <= 3.x (Dev)
Nginx Templates
You may leave the
nginx_template key off to use the
default template, or supply
nginx_template: "default".
List Sites
Response
{
"sites": [
{
"id": 2,
"name": "site.com",
"username": "laravel",
"directory": "/test",
"wildcards": false,
"status": "installing",
"repository": null,
"repository_provider": null,
"repository_branch": null,
"repository_status": null,
"quick_deploy": false,
"project_type": "php",
"app": null,
"php_version": "php81",
"app_status": null,
"slack_channel": null,
"telegram_chat_id": null,
"telegram_chat_title": null,
"deployment_url": "...",
"created_at": "2016-12-16 16:38:08",
"tags": []
}
]
}
HTTP Request
GET /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/sites
Get Site
Response
{
"site": {
"id": 2,
"name": "site.com",
"aliases": ["alias1.com"],
"username": "laravel",
"directory": "/test",
"wildcards": false,
"status": "installing",
"repository": null,
"repository_provider": null,
"repository_branch": null,
"repository_status": null,
"quick_deploy": false,
"project_type": "php",
"app": null,
"php_version": "php81",
"app_status": null,
"slack_channel": null,
"telegram_chat_id": null,
"telegram_chat_title": null,
"deployment_url": "...",
"created_at": "2016-12-16 16:38:08",
"tags": []
}
}
HTTP Request
GET /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/sites/{siteId}
Update Site
Payload
{
"directory": "/some/path",
"name": "site-new-name.com",
"php_version": "php81",
"aliases": ["alias1.com", "alias2.com"],
"wildcards": true
}
Response
{
"site": {
"id": 2,
"name": "site-new-name.com",
"aliases": ["alias1.com", "alias2.com"],
"username": "laravel",
"directory": "/some/path",
"wildcards": false,
"status": "installing",
"repository": null,
"repository_provider": null,
"repository_branch": null,
"repository_status": null,
"quick_deploy": false,
"project_type": "php",
"app": null,
"app_status": null,
"slack_channel": null,
"telegram_chat_id": null,
"telegram_chat_title": null,
"deployment_url": "...",
"created_at": "2016-12-16 16:38:08",
"tags": []
}
}
HTTP Request
PUT /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/sites/{siteId}
This endpoint is used to update the "web directory", primary name, aliases or whether to use wildcard sub-domains for a given site.
Change Site PHP Version
Payload
{
"version": "php74"
}
HTTP Request
PUT /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/sites/{siteId}/php
Add Site Aliases
Payload
{
"aliases": ["alias1.com", "alias2.com"]
}
Response
{
"site": {
"id": 2,
"name": "site.com",
"aliases": ["alias1.com", "alias2.com"],
"username": "laravel",
"directory": "/",
"wildcards": false,
"status": "installing",
"repository": null,
"repository_provider": null,
"repository_branch": null,
"repository_status": null,
"quick_deploy": false,
"project_type": "php",
"app": null,
"app_status": null,
"slack_channel": null,
"telegram_chat_id": null,
"telegram_chat_title": null,
"deployment_url": "...",
"created_at": "2016-12-16 16:38:08",
"tags": []
}
}
HTTP Request
PUT /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/sites/{siteId}/aliases
Use this endpoint to add additional site aliases and keep the existing ones.
Delete Site
HTTP Request
DELETE /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/sites/{siteId}
Load Balancing
Response
{
"nodes": [
{
"server_id": 2,
"weight": 5,
"down": false,
"backup": false,
"port": 80
}, {
"server_id": 3,
"weight": 1,
"down": false,
"backup": true,
"port": 80
}, {
"server_id": 4,
"weight": 1,
"down": true,
"backup": false,
"port": 80
}
]
}
HTTP Request
GET /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/sites/{siteId}/balancing
Update Load Balancing
Payload
{
"servers": [{
"id": 2,
"weight": 5
}, {
"id": 3,
"backup": true
}, {
"id": 4,
"down": true
}],
"method": "least_conn"
}
HTTP Request
PUT /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/sites/{siteId}/balancing
If the server is a load balancer, this endpoint may be used to specify the servers the load balancer should send traffic to.
Load Balancing Methods
|Key
|Description
|
round_robin
|Requests are evenly distributed across servers
|
least_conn
|Requests are sent to the server with the least number of active connections
|
ip_hash
|The server to which a request is sent is determined from the client IP address
Site Log
HTTP Request
GET /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/sites/{siteId}/logs
Response
{
"content": "[2020-08-18 10:32:56] local.INFO: Test \n"
}
SSL Certificates
Create Certificate
Payload
{
"type": "new",
"domain": "domain.com",
"country": "US",
"state": "NY",
"city": "New York",
"organization": "Company Name",
"department": "IT"
}
Response
{
"certificate": {
"domain": "domain.com",
"request_status": "creating",
"created_at": "2016-12-17 07:02:35",
"id": 3,
"existing": false,
"active": false
}
}
HTTP Request
POST /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/sites/{siteId}/certificates
Installing An Existing Certificate
Payload
{
"type": "existing",
"key": "PRIVATE_KEY_HERE",
"certificate": "CERTIFICATE_HERE"
}
Response
{
"certificate": {
"domain": "domain.com",
"request_status": "creating",
"created_at": "2016-12-17 07:02:35",
"id": 3,
"existing": false,
"active": false
}
}
HTTP Request
POST /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/sites/{siteId}/certificates
Cloning An Existing Certificate
Payload
{
"type": "clone",
"certificate_id": 1
}
Response
{
"certificate": {
"domain": "domain.com",
"request_status": "creating",
"created_at": "2016-12-17 07:02:35",
"id": 3,
"existing": false,
"active": false
}
}
HTTP Request
POST /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/sites/{siteId}/certificates
Obtain A LetsEncrypt Certificate
The
dns_provider object is only required for wildcard sub-domains.
Payload
{
"domains": ["www.site.com"],
"dns_provider": {
"type": "xxx",
"cloudflare_api_token": "xxx",
"route53_key": "xxx",
"route53_secret": "xxx",
"digitalocean_token": "xxx",
"dnssimple_token": "xxx",
"linode_token": "xxx",
"ovh_endpoint": "xxx",
"ovh_app_key": "xxx",
"ovh_app_secret": "xxx",
"ovh_consumer_key": "xxx",
"google_credentials_file": "xxx",
}
}
Response
{
"certificate": {
"domain": "www.test.com",
"type": "letsencrypt",
"request_status": "created",
"status": "installing",
"created_at": "2017-02-09 17:14:34",
"id": 1,
"existing": true,
"active": false
}
}
HTTP Request
POST /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/sites/{siteId}/certificates/letsencrypt
DNS Provider Types
|Type
|Extra Fields
|
cloudflare
|
cloudflare_api_token.
|
route53
|
route53_key and
route53_secret
|
digitalocean
|
digitalocean_token
|
dnssimple
|
dnssimple_token
|
linode
|
linode_token
|
ovh
|
ovh_endpoint,
ovh_app_key,
ovh_app_secret and
ovh_consumer_key
|
google
|
google_credentials_file
List Certificates
Response
{
"certificates": [
{
"domain": "domain.com",
"request_status": "creating",
"created_at": "2016-12-17 07:02:35",
"id": 3,
"existing": false,
"active": false
}
]
}
HTTP Request
GET /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/sites/{siteId}/certificates
Get Certificate
Response
{
"certificate": {
"domain": "domain.com",
"request_status": "creating",
"created_at": "2016-12-17 07:02:35",
"id": 3,
"existing": false,
"active": false
}
}
HTTP Request
GET /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/sites/{siteId}/certificates/{id}
Get Signing Request
HTTP Request
GET /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/sites/{siteId}/certificates/{id}/csr
This endpoint may be used to get the full certificate signing request content.
Install Certificate
Payload
{
"certificate": "certificate content",
"add_intermediates": false
}
HTTP Request
POST /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/sites/{siteId}/certificates/{id}/install
Activate Certificate
HTTP Request
POST /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/sites/{siteId}/certificates/{id}/activate
Delete Certificate
HTTP Request
DELETE /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/sites/{siteId}/certificates/{id}
SSH Keys
Create Key
Payload
{
"name": "test-key",
"key": "KEY_CONTENT_HERE",
"username": "forge"
}
Response
{
"key": {
"id": 9,
"name": "test-key",
"username": "forge",
"status": "installing",
"created_at": "2016-12-16 16:31:16"
}
}
HTTP Request
POST /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/keys
List Keys
Response
{
"keys": [
{
"id": 9,
"name": "test-key",
"username": "forge",
"status": "installing",
"created_at": "2016-12-16 16:31:16"
}
]
}
HTTP Request
GET /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/keys
Get Key
Response
{
"key": {
"id": 9,
"name": "test-key",
"username": "forge",
"status": "installing",
"created_at": "2016-12-16 16:31:16"
}
}
HTTP Request
GET /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/keys/{keyId}
Delete Key
HTTP Request
DELETE /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/keys/{keyId}
Workers
Create Worker
You may pass
php as the
php_version value to use the server's default PHP CLI version.
Payload
{
"connection": "sqs",
"timeout": 90,
"sleep": 60,
"tries": null,
"processes": 1,
"stopwaitsecs": 600,
"daemon": true,
"force": false,
"php_version": "php72",
"queue": "hotfix"
}
Response
{
"worker": {
"id": 1,
"connection": "rule",
"command": "php7.2 /home/forge/default/artisan queue:work rule --sleep=60 --daemon --quiet --timeout=90",
"queue": null,
"timeout": 90,
"sleep": 60,
"tries": null,
"processes": 1,
"stopwaitsecs": 600,
"environment": null,
"php_version": "php72",
"daemon": 1,
"force": 0,
"status": "installing",
"created_at": "2016-12-17 07:15:03"
}
}
Queue Options
The
queue key can be left blank for the default queue.
HTTP Request
POST /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/sites/{siteId}/workers
List Workers
Response
{
"workers": [
{
"id": 1,
"connection": "rule",
"command": "php7.2 /home/forge/default/artisan queue:work rule --sleep=60 --daemon --quiet --timeout=90",
"queue": null,
"timeout": 90,
"sleep": 60,
"tries": null,
"processes": 1,
"stopwaitsecs": null,
"environment": null,
"php_version": "php72",
"daemon": 1,
"force": 0,
"status": "installing",
"created_at": "2016-12-17 07:15:03"
}
]
}
HTTP Request
GET /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/sites/{siteId}/workers
Get Worker
Response
{
"worker": {
"id": 1,
"connection": "rule",
"command": "php7.2 /home/forge/default/artisan queue:work rule --sleep=60 --daemon --quiet --timeout=90",
"queue": null,
"timeout": 90,
"sleep": 60,
"tries": null,
"processes": 1,
"stopwaitsecs": null,
"environment": null,
"php_version": "php72",
"daemon": 1,
"force": 0,
"status": "installing",
"created_at": "2016-12-17 07:15:03"
}
}
HTTP Request
GET /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/sites/{siteId}/workers/{id}
Delete Worker
HTTP Request
DELETE /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/sites/{siteId}/workers/{id}
Restart Worker
HTTP Request
POST /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/sites/{siteId}/workers/{id}/restart
Get Worker Output
Response
{
"output": "The output of the worker will be returned here."
}
HTTP Request
GET /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/sites/{siteId/}/workers/{workerId}/output
Redirect Rules
Create Rule
Payload
{
"from": "/docs",
"to": "/docs/1.1",
"type": "redirect"
}
Response
{
"redirect_rule": {
"id": 15,
"from": "/docs",
"to": "/docs/1.1",
"type": "redirect",
"created_at": "2018-03-07 16:33:20"
}
}
HTTP Request
POST /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/sites/{siteId}/redirect-rules
|Type
|Description
|redirect
|Creates a temporary 302 redirect
|permanent
|Create a permanent 301 redirect
List Redirect Rules
Response
{
"redirect_rules": [
{
"id": 15,
"from": "/docs",
"to": "/docs/1.1",
"type": "redirect",
"created_at": "2018-03-07 16:33:20"
}
]
}
HTTP Request
GET /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/sites/{siteId}/redirect-rules
Get Rule
Response
{
"redirect_rule": {
"id": 15,
"from": "/docs",
"to": "/docs/1.1",
"type": "redirect",
"created_at": "2018-03-07 16:33:20"
}
}
HTTP Request
GET /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/sites/{siteId}/redirect-rules/{id}
Delete Rule
HTTP Request
DELETE /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/sites/{siteId}/redirect-rules/{id}
Security Rules
Create Security Rule
Payload
{
"name": "Access Restricted",
"path": null,
"credentials": [
{
"username": "taylor.otwell",
"password": "password123"
}, {
"username": "james.brooks",
"password": "secret123"
}
]
}
Response
{
"security_rule": {
"id": 15,
"name": "Access Restricted",
"path": null,
"created_at": "2020-07-30 10:11:10",
"credentials": [
{
"id": 20,
"username": "taylor.otwell",
"created_at": "2020-07-30 10:11:10"
}, {
"id": 21,
"username": "james.brooks",
"created_at": "2020-07-30 10:11:10"
}
]
}
}
HTTP Request
POST /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/sites/{siteId}/security-rules
You may leave
path empty to protect all routes within your site.
List Security Rules
Response
{
"security_rules": [
{
"id": 15,
"name": "Access Restricted",
"path": null,
"created_at": "2020-07-30 10:11:10",
"credentials": [
{
"id": 20,
"username": "taylor.otwell",
"created_at": "2020-07-30 10:11:10"
}, {
"id": 21,
"username": "james.brooks",
"created_at": "2020-07-30 10:11:10"
}
]
}
]
}
HTTP Request
GET /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/sites/{siteId}/security-rules
Get Security Rule
Response
{
"security_rule": {
"id": 15,
"name": "Access Restricted",
"path": null,
"created_at": "2020-07-30 10:11:10",
"credentials": [
{
"id": 20,
"username": "taylor.otwell",
"created_at": "2020-07-30 10:11:10"
}, {
"id": 21,
"username": "james.brooks",
"created_at": "2020-07-30 10:11:10"
}
]
}
}
HTTP Request
GET /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/sites/{siteId}/security-rules/{id}
Delete Security Rule
HTTP Request
DELETE /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/sites/{siteId}/security-rules/{id}
Deployment
Enable Quick Deployment
HTTP Request
POST /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/sites/{siteId}/deployment
Disable Quick Deployment
HTTP Request
DELETE /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/sites/{siteId}/deployment
Get Deployment Script
The response is a string for this request.
HTTP Request
GET /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/sites/{siteId}/deployment/script
Update Deployment Script
Payload
{
"content": "CONTENT_OF_THE_SCRIPT",
"auto_source": false
}
HTTP Request
PUT /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/sites/{siteId}/deployment/script
Parameters
|Key
|Description
|
content
|The contents of the deployment script. This field is required.
|
auto_source
|Whether to automatically source environment variables into the deployment script.
Deploy Now
HTTP Request
POST /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/sites/{siteId}/deployment/deploy
Reset Deployment Status
HTTP Request
POST /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/sites/{siteId}/deployment/reset
Get Deployment Log
The response is a string for this request.
HTTP Request
GET /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/sites/{siteId}/deployment/log
Deployment History
List Deployments
Response
{
"deployments": [
{
"id": 71,
"server_id": 196,
"site_id": 110,
"type": 4,
"commit_hash": "1aa50f0e4c49fed3a2335e866b03d4178ab93c4e",
"commit_author": "Dries Vints",
"commit_message": "Merge branch '8.x'\n\n# Conflicts:\n#\tCHANGELOG.md",
"started_at": "2020-11-05 12:56:05",
"ended_at": "2020-11-05 12:56:11",
"status": "failed",
"displayable_type": "Deployment API"
}
]
}
HTTP Request
GET /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/sites/{siteId}/deployment-history
Get Deployment
Response
{
"deployment": {
"id": 71,
"server_id": 196,
"site_id": 110,
"type": 4,
"commit_hash": "1aa50f0e4c49fed3a2335e866b03d4178ab93c4e",
"commit_author": "Dries Vints",
"commit_message": "Merge branch '8.x'\n\n# Conflicts:\n#\tCHANGELOG.md",
"started_at": "2020-11-05 12:56:05",
"ended_at": "2020-11-05 12:56:11",
"status": "failed",
"displayable_type": "Deployment API"
}
}
HTTP Request
GET /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/sites/{siteId}/deployment-history/{deploymentId}
Get Deployment Output
Response
{
"output": "Thu 05 Nov 2020 12:42:30 PM UTC\nFrom github.com:laravel\/laravel\n * branch master -> FETCH_HEAD\nAlready up to date.\nInstalling dependencies from lock file (including require-dev)\nVerifying lock file contents can be installed on current platform.\nNothing to install, update or remove\nGenerating optimized autoload files\n> Illuminate\\Foundation\\ComposerScripts::postAutoloadDump\n> @php artisan package:discover --ansi\nDiscovered Package: [32mfideloper\/proxy[39m\nDiscovered Package: [32mfruitcake\/laravel-cors[39m\nDiscovered Package: [32mlaravel\/tinker[39m\nDiscovered Package: [32mnesbot\/carbon[39m\nDiscovered Package: [32mnunomaduro\/collision[39m\n[32mPackage manifest generated successfully.[39m\n73 packages you are using are looking for funding.\nUse the `composer fund` command to find out more!\nRestarting FPM...\n\n Illuminate\\Database\\QueryException \n\n SQLSTATE[HY000] [1049] Unknown database 'laravel' (SQL: select * from information_schema.tables where table_schema = laravel and table_name = migrations and table_type = 'BASE TABLE')\n\n at vendor\/laravel\/framework\/src\/Illuminate\/Database\/Connection.php:671\n 667▕ \/\/ If an exception occurs when attempting to run a query, we'll format the error\n 668▕ \/\/ message to include the bindings with SQL, which will make this exception a\n 669▕ \/\/ lot more helpful to the developer instead of just the database's errors.\n 670▕ catch (Exception $e) {\n ➜ 671▕ throw new QueryException(\n 672▕ $query, $this->prepareBindings($bindings), $e\n 673▕ );\n 674▕ }\n 675▕\n\n [2m+33 vendor frames [22m\n 34 artisan:37\n Illuminate\\Foundation\\Console\\Kernel::handle()\n"
}
HTTP Request
GET /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/sites/{siteId}/deployment-history/{deploymentId}/output
Configuration Files
Get Nginx Configuration
The response is a string for this request.
HTTP Request
GET /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/sites/{siteId}/nginx
Update Nginx Configuration
Payload
{
"content": "CONTENT"
}
HTTP Request
PUT /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/sites/{siteId}/nginx
Get .env File
The response is a string for this request.
HTTP Request
GET /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/sites/{siteId}/env
Update .env File
Payload
{
"content": "CONTENT"
}
HTTP Request
PUT /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/sites/{siteId}/env
Git Projects
Install New
Payload
{
"provider": "github",
"repository": "username/repository",
"branch": "master",
"composer": true
}
HTTP Request
POST /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/sites/{siteId}/git
Parameters
|Key
|Description
|provider
|The repository provider. Valid values are
github,
gitlab,
gitlab-custom,
bitbucket, and
custom.
|composer
|Whether to install Composer dependencies. Valid values are
true or
false.
Update Repository
Payload
{
"provider": "github",
"repository": "username/repository",
"branch": "master"
}
HTTP Request
PUT /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/sites/{siteId}/git
Remove Project
HTTP Request
DELETE /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/sites/{siteId}/git
Create Deploy Key
Response
{
"key": "ssh-rsa AAAAB3NzaC1yc2EAAAADAQABAAACAQDM9Uq4P4rrJCwFHqfvA5vJ6CfvlVZNpGeopmxXRKmN7yjyaMDXEBHSoOwftTsaqNE+Y1M12yctCUyyFpHxVHOhvqiT6XRsYVDSASMYm7rZWQjt\/zXJSdl80NvY\/2m5dSbLWfr9CoHcRROx3Ja213b8Qc9BOQfINbsT4OsGPrOlvpHyCFWDgu4wQvmVcmaGa2soJr92TaGTkJv6T73BjUXD8ZdfYmCkX5y3L2cXgUiNhcDTDm9G+tQebfdr77CRhGcOUi473MsSDuEPCV7RtDHSVA5\/SSSReZyOW3MocObl3LPyq18gmiX9kUO5bVCAev7Yf5QCB2SJFUl5StZ9Wn1yLtY+P02fFZNr+GrmqbAlhv2rTf8UqOBzal46j8oGYbBaRC4BvUKzmxjM7VbUVGO3+8DJIiJYSZoEr+9ptQbs+0YVo1lVah8O1TGm1uoh1LEV36d3GzHbeUjfN71Oqrq5929gt3Ppt\/phxSli7VAQgBIKYvhtWlVxeAz\/EekxMCYSmWT8ZtGOLWlFLQMNEFn5wP\/+CW5VxzQaQbvzsW4EEkBFH5BW0BRt99FQlbhJ7RZmRYD+v1r8Du8Er9I8WGj8f\/cP8PmxlfvVVPokrxvWr4E7GU5mNHIFQTz7hAq4DIxbaR96IEcd6INxa1wfoWgib+9YW77edyX1C1iF2bGGIw== [email protected]"
}
HTTP Request
POST /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/sites/{siteId}/deploy-key
Delete Deploy Key
HTTP Request
DELETE /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/sites/{siteId}/deploy-key
Site Commands
Execute Command
Payload
{
"command": "ls -la"
}
HTTP Request
POST /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/sites/{siteId}/commands
List Command History
Response
{
"commands": [
{
"id": 68,
"server_id": 34,
"site_id": 48,
"user_id": 1,
"event_id": 730,
"command": "ls -lah",
"status": "finished",
"created_at": "2021-04-16 14:46:55",
"updated_at": "2021-04-16 14:47:00",
"profile_photo_url": "https:\/\/unavatar.vercel.app\/james%40brooks.page?fallback=https%3A%2F%2Fui-avatars.com%2Fapi%3Fname%3DJames%2BBrooks%26color%3D7F9CF4%26background%3DEBF4FF",
"user_name": "James Brooks"
},
{
"id": 69,
"server_id": 34,
"site_id": 48,
"user_id": 1,
"event_id": 731,
"command": "echo 'Hello!'",
"status": "finished",
"created_at": "2021-04-16 14:48:01",
"updated_at": "2021-04-16 14:48:07",
"profile_photo_url": "https:\/\/unavatar.vercel.app\/james%40brooks.page?fallback=https%3A%2F%2Fui-avatars.com%2Fapi%3Fname%3DJames%2BBrooks%26color%3D7F9CF4%26background%3DEBF4FF",
"user_name": "James Brooks"
}
]
}
HTTP Request
GET /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/sites/{siteId}/commands
Get Command
Response
{
"command": {
"id": 69,
"server_id": 34,
"site_id": 48,
"user_id": 1,
"event_id": 731,
"command": "echo 'Hello!'",
"status": "finished",
"created_at": "2021-04-16 14:48:01",
"updated_at": "2021-04-16 14:48:07",
"profile_photo_url": "https:\/\/unavatar.vercel.app\/james%40brooks.page?fallback=https%3A%2F%2Fui-avatars.com%2Fapi%3Fname%3DJames%2BBrooks%26color%3D7F9CF4%26background%3DEBF4FF",
"user_name": "James Brooks"
},
"output": "Hello!"
}
HTTP Request
GET /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/sites/{siteId}/commands/{commandId}
WordPress
Install
Payload
{
"database": "forge",
"user": 1
}
HTTP Request
POST /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/sites/{siteId}/wordpress
Uninstall WordPress
HTTP Request
DELETE /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/sites/{siteId}/wordpress
This endpoint will uninstall WordPress and revert the site back to a default state.
phpMyAdmin
Install
Payload
{
"database": "forge",
"user": 1
}
HTTP Request
POST /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/sites/{siteId}/phpmyadmin
Uninstall phpMyAdmin
HTTP Request
DELETE /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/sites/{siteId}/phpmyadmin
This endpoint will uninstall phpMyAdmin and revert the site back to a default state.
Webhooks
List
Response
{
"webhooks": [
{
"id": 10,
"url": "http://domain.com",
"created_at": "2018-10-10 17:01:18"
}
]
}
HTTP Request
GET /api/v1/servers/{server_id}/sites/{site_id}/webhooks
Show
Response
{
"webhook": {
"id": 10,
"url": "http://domain.com",
"created_at": "2018-10-10 17:01:18"
}
}
HTTP Request
GET /api/v1/servers/{server_id}/sites/{site_id}/webhooks/{id}
Create
Response
{
"url": "http://domain.com"
}
HTTP Request
POST /api/v1/servers/{server_id}/sites/{site_id}/webhooks
Delete
Response
{
"url": "http://domain.com"
}
HTTP Request
DELETE /api/v1/servers/{server_id}/sites/{site_id}/webhooks/{id}
Recipes
Create Recipe
Payload
{
"name": "Recipe Name",
"user": "root",
"script": "SCRIPT_CONTENT"
}
Response
{
"recipe": {
"id": 1,
"name": "Recipe Name",
"user": "root",
"script": "SCRIPT_CONTENT",
"created_at": "2016-12-16 16:24:05"
}
}
HTTP Request
POST /api/v1/recipes
List Recipes
Response
{
"recipes": [
{
"id": 1,
"name": "Recipe Name",
"user": "root",
"script": "SCRIPT_CONTENT",
"created_at": "2016-12-16 16:24:05"
}
]
}
HTTP Request
GET /api/v1/recipes
Get Recipe
Response
{
"recipe": {
"id": 1,
"name": "Recipe Name",
"user": "root",
"script": "SCRIPT_CONTENT",
"created_at": "2016-12-16 16:24:05"
}
}
HTTP Request
GET /api/v1/recipes/{recipeId}
Update Recipe
Payload
{
"name": "Recipe Name",
"user": "root",
"script": "SCRIPT_CONTENT"
}
Response
{
"recipe": {
"id": 1,
"name": "Recipe Name",
"user": "root",
"script": "SCRIPT_CONTENT",
"created_at": "2016-12-16 16:24:05"
}
}
HTTP Request
PUT /api/v1/recipes/{recipeId}
Delete Recipe
HTTP Request
DELETE /api/v1/recipes/{recipeId}
Run Recipe
Payload
{
"servers": [1,2],
"notify": true
}
HTTP Request
POST /api/v1/recipes/{recipeId}/run
Regions
List
Response
{
"regions": {
"ocean2": [
{
"id": "ams2",
"name": "Amsterdam 2",
"sizes": [
{
"id": "01",
"size": "s-1vcpu-1gb",
"name": "1GB RAM - 1 CPU Core - 25GB SSD"
}
]
}
],
"linode": [],
"vultr": [],
"aws": []
}
}
HTTP Request
GET /api/v1/regions
Credentials
List
Response
{
"credentials": [
{
"id": 1,
"type": "ocean2",
"name": "Personal"
}
]
}
HTTP Request
GET /api/v1/credentials
Backups
List Backup Configurations
HTTP Request
GET /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/backup-configs
Response
{
"backups": [
{
"id": 10,
"day_of_week": null,
"time": null,
"provider" : "spaces",
"provider_name": "DigitalOcean Spaces",
"status": "installed",
"databases": [{
"id": 100,
"name": "forge",
"status": "installed",
"created_at": "2020-01-01 10:00:00"
}],
"backups": [
{
"id": 144,
"backup_id": 10,
"status": "success",
"restore_status": null,
"archive_path": "s3://backup-configs/server/db/backup-10-20200101123601.tar.gz",
"duration": 4,
"date": "1st Jan 12:36 PM"
}
],
"last_backup_time": "3 days ago"
}
]
}
Create Backup Configuration
Payload
{
"provider": "spaces",
"credentials": {
"endpoint": "https://my-endpoint.com",
"region": "region-key",
"bucket": "bucket-name",
"access_key": "",
"secret_key": ""
},
"frequency": {
"type": "weekly",
"time": "12:30",
"day": 1
},
"directory": "backups/server/db",
"email": "[email protected]",
"retention": 7,
"databases": [
24
]
}
Response
{
"backup": {
"id": 10,
"day_of_week": null,
"time": null,
"provider" : "spaces",
"provider_name": "DigitalOcean Spaces",
"status": "installing",
"databases": [
{
"id": 24,
"name": "forge",
"status": "installed",
"created_at": "2020-01-13 15:47:33"
}
],
"backups": [],
"last_backup_time": null
}
}
HTTP Request
POST /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/backup-configs
Available providers
|Key
|Description
|
s3
|Amazon S3
|
spaces
|DigitalOcean Spaces
|
custom
|Custom (S3 Compatible, e.g. MinIO)
When supplying a
custom provider, you must also provide an
endpoint.
Frequency options
hourly
daily- you must supply a
timein 24 hour format
weekly- you must supply a
timein 24 hour format and a
dayoption 0 (Sunday) - 6 (Saturday)
custom- you must supply a
customvalue, as a valid cron expression
Update Backup Configuration
Payload
{
"provider": "spaces",
"credentials": {
"endpoint": "https://my-endpoint.com",
"region": "region-key",
"bucket": "bucket-name",
"access_key": "",
"secret_key": ""
},
"frequency": {
"type": "weekly",
"time": "12:30",
"day": 1
},
"directory": "backups/server/db",
"email": "[email protected]",
"retention": 7,
"databases": [
24,
25
]
}
Response
{
"backup": {
"id": 10,
"day_of_week": null,
"time": null,
"provider" : "spaces",
"provider_name": "DigitalOcean Spaces",
"status": "updating",
"databases": [
{
"id": 24,
"name": "forge",
"status": "installed",
"created_at": "2020-01-13 15:47:33"
}
],
"backups": [],
"last_backup_time": null
}
}
The payload and options are the same for updating as they are for creating.
Get Backup Configuration
Response
{
"backup": {
"id": 10,
"day_of_week": null,
"time": null,
"provider" : "spaces",
"provider_name": "DigitalOcean Spaces",
"status": "installed",
"databases": [
{
"id": 24,
"name": "forge",
"status": "installed",
"created_at": "2020-01-13 15:47:33"
}
],
"backups": [],
"last_backup_time": null
}
}
HTTP Request
GET /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/backup-configs/{backupConfigurationId}
Run Backup Configuration
Manually run a backup configuration.
HTTP Request
POST /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/backup-configs/{backupConfigurationId}
Delete Backup Configuration
HTTP Request
DELETE /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/backup-configs/{backupConfigurationId}
Restore Backup
Payload
{
"database": 7
}
If no
database value is provided, Forge will restore the first database available.
HTTP Request
POST /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/backup-configs/{backupConfigurationId}/backups/{backupId}
Delete Backup
HTTP Request
DELETE /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/backup-configs/{backupConfigurationId}/backups/{backupId}
Monitoring
List Monitors
HTTP Request
GET /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/monitors
Response
{
"monitors": [
{
"id": 3,
"status": "installed",
"type": "free_memory",
"operator": "lte",
"threshold": 70,
"minutes": 5,
"state": "ALERT",
"state_changed_at": "2020-03-01 12:45:00"
},
{
"id": 7,
"status": "installed",
"type": "disk",
"operator": "lte",
"threshold": 25,
"minutes": 0,
"state": "OK",
"state_changed_at": "2020-03-01 12:45:00"
}
]
}
Create Monitor
Payload
{
"type": "cpu_load",
"operator": "gte",
"threshold": "1.3",
"minutes": "5",
"notify": "[email protected]"
}
Response
{
"monitor": {
"id": 8,
"status": "installed",
"type": "disk",
"operator": "lte",
"threshold": 25,
"minutes": 0,
"state": "OK",
"state_changed_at": "2020-03-01 12:45:00"
}
}
HTTP Request
POST /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/monitors
Available Monitors
Monitors work on a % value.
|Key
|Description
|
disk
|The used disk space
|
used_memory
|The amount of used memory
|
cpu_load
|The CPU load
Operators
gte- greater than or equal to
lte- less than or equal to
Get Monitor
HTTP Request
GET /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/monitors/{monitorId}
Response
{
"monitor": {
"id": 3,
"status": "installed",
"type": "free_memory",
"operator": "lte",
"threshold": 70,
"minutes": 5,
"state": "ALERT",
"state_changed_at": "2020-03-01 12:45:00"
}
}
Delete Monitor
HTTP Request
DELETE /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/monitors/{monitorId}
Server Logs
Get Log
HTTP Request
GET /api/v1/servers/{serverId}/logs
Response
{
"path": "\/var\/log\/mysql\/error.log",
"content": "2020-08-18T10:22:01.238990Z 0 [System] [MY-010931] [Server] \/usr\/sbin\/mysqld: ready for connections. Version: '8.0.21' socket: '\/var\/run\/mysqld\/mysqld.sock' port: 3306 MySQL Community Server - GPL.\n2020-08-18T10:22:01.359309Z 0 [System] [MY-013172] [Server] Received SHUTDOWN from user <via user signal>. Shutting down mysqld (Version: 8.0.21).\n2020-08-18T10:22:03.644177Z 0 [System] [MY-010910] [Server] \/usr\/sbin\/mysqld: Shutdown complete (mysqld 8.0.21) MySQL Community Server - GPL.\n2020-08-18T10:22:04.183385Z 0 [System] [MY-010116] [Server] \/usr\/sbin\/mysqld (mysqld 8.0.21) starting as process 42752\n2020-08-18T10:22:04.193962Z 1 [System] [MY-013576] [InnoDB] InnoDB initialization has started.\n2020-08-18T10:22:04.530305Z 1 [System] [MY-013577] [InnoDB] InnoDB initialization has ended.\n2020-08-18T10:22:04.662877Z 0 [System] [MY-011323] [Server] X Plugin ready for connections. Bind-address: '::' port: 33060, socket: \/var\/run\/mysqld\/mysqlx.sock\n2020-08-18T10:22:04.749019Z 0 [Warning] [MY-010068] [Server] CA certificate ca.pem is self signed.\n2020-08-18T10:22:04.749453Z 0 [System] [MY-013602] [Server] Channel mysql_main configured to support TLS. Encrypted connections are now supported for this channel.\n2020-08-18T10:22:04.775994Z 0 [System] [MY-010931] [Server] \/usr\/sbin\/mysqld: ready for connections. Version: '8.0.21' socket: '\/var\/run\/mysqld\/mysqld.sock' port: 3306 MySQL Community Server - GPL.\n"
}
File Types
You must specify one of the below
file types:
nginx_access
nginx_error
database
php7x(where
xis a valid version number, e.g.
php71) or
php56