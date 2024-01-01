Envoyer Integration

Laravel Forge offers zero downtime deployments, thanks to a seamless integration with Envoyer. Envoyer's zero downtime deployments ensure you avoid even those brief milliseconds of downtime while the server updates your code.
Manage Envoyer Projects

Use an existing Envoyer project or easily create a new one straight from your server. From zero to deployment in seconds.

So Much More

Check out more of Forge's awesome features, browse our generous pricing plans, or dive right in and deploy you application today.
