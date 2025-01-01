 The next generation of Forge is here! Get started with our tips.
Choose the right solution for you

Deployment and hosting solutions to suit every application or business need.

Laravel Forge

Choose Laravel Forge if you want complete control over your infrastructure. Configure servers, manage deployments, and customize your environment exactly how you need. Ideal for teams running Laravel and non-Laravel apps, with SSH access, zero-downtime deployments, and a powerful API built in.

Get started with Forge
Forge
  • A server management and application deployment service.
  • Provision instantly with Laravel VPS, choose a supported server provider, or bring your own server.
  • Forge supports vanilla PHP, WordPress, Statamic, static HTML pages, and other stacks, including Node.js, Nuxt, and Next.js.

Laravel Cloud

Choose Laravel Cloud if you want a fully managed, serverless experience optimized for Laravel, with no infrastructure setup or maintenance required. Cloud autoscales in case of spiky traffic (2-3x higher than your average sustained levels of user activity or data requests).

Get started with Cloud
Laravel Cloud
  • Fully managed infrastructure platform built exclusively for Laravel applications. Bring your repo and we handle the rest.
  • Creating a Laravel Cloud prevents the need for creating a separate server account.
  • Autoscaling, hibernation, zero-downtime deployment, and security (SOC 2 Type 2 compliance) are included out of the box.

Compare Laravel Forge and Laravel Cloud

Features
Laravel Forge
Laravel Cloud
Additional accounts required
One unified account for Laravel VPS, or compatible server provider account needed
None
Autoscaling

Manually scale up

Autoscale servers based on demand

Security

Automated SSL certificates
and default firewall rules

Automated SSL certificates, firewall, bot and DDoS protection included out of the box

Zero-downtime deployment
Auto-hibernation
Languages and frameworks supported
Laravel, PHP, HTML, and JavaScript
Laravel
Complexity
Medium
Minimal
Regions
All regions available via your provider

US East Virginia

US East Ohio

EU Central Frankfurt

EU West London

Asia Pacific Singapore

Asia Pacific Sydney

Database

️Postgres 12 - 17

MariaDB 10 or 11

MySQL 8

MySQL

Serverless Postgres

Provisions in seconds

Cost
Starting at $12/mo plus your own server costs
Starting at $0 plus usage-based pricing
Monitoring
Plus Health checks, Heartbeats, and real-time CPU/memory/bandwidth metrics
Backups

Configurable via Forge dashboard

Automatic and point-in-time

Take server management to the next level

Your apps, your servers, none of the DevOps complexity.

Read docs