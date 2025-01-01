Choose the right solution for you
Deployment and hosting solutions to suit every application or business need.
Laravel Forge
Choose Laravel Forge if you want complete control over your infrastructure. Configure servers, manage deployments, and customize your environment exactly how you need. Ideal for teams running Laravel and non-Laravel apps, with SSH access, zero-downtime deployments, and a powerful API built in.
- A server management and application deployment service.
- Provision instantly with Laravel VPS, choose a supported server provider, or bring your own server.
- Forge supports vanilla PHP, WordPress, Statamic, static HTML pages, and other stacks, including Node.js, Nuxt, and Next.js.
Laravel Cloud
Choose Laravel Cloud if you want a fully managed, serverless experience optimized for Laravel, with no infrastructure setup or maintenance required. Cloud autoscales in case of spiky traffic (2-3x higher than your average sustained levels of user activity or data requests).
- Fully managed infrastructure platform built exclusively for Laravel applications. Bring your repo and we handle the rest.
- Creating a Laravel Cloud prevents the need for creating a separate server account.
- Autoscaling, hibernation, zero-downtime deployment, and security (SOC 2 Type 2 compliance) are included out of the box.
Compare Laravel Forge and Laravel Cloud
Manually scale up
Autoscale servers based on demand
Automated SSL certificates
and default firewall rules
Automated SSL certificates, firewall, bot and DDoS protection included out of the box
US East Virginia
US East Ohio
EU Central Frankfurt
EU West London
Asia Pacific Singapore
Asia Pacific Sydney
️Postgres 12 - 17
MariaDB 10 or 11
MySQL 8
MySQL
Serverless Postgres
Provisions in seconds
Configurable via Forge dashboard
Automatic and point-in-time
Take server management to the next level
Your apps, your servers, none of the DevOps complexity.