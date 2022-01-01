When provisioning an App Server or a Cache Server, Forge will automatically install Memcache and Redis. By default, neither of these services are exposed to the public and may only be accessed from within your server.

Connecting To Redis ​

Redis and Memcache are both available via 127.0.0.1 and their default ports.

bash MEMCACHED_HOST = 127.0 .0.1 MEMCACHED_PORT = 11211 REDIS_HOST = 127.0 .0.1 REDIS_PASSWORD = null REDIS_PORT = 6379

External Connections ​

All Forge servers require SSH key authentication and are not able to be accessed using passwords. Therefore, when selecting the SSH key to use during authentication, ensure that you select your private SSH key. For example, when connecting to Redis using the TablePlus database client: