Source Control ​

Source providers allow Forge to access your project's codebase to help you easily deploy your applications. Forge supports most popular Git providers as well as custom / self-hosted options.

Supported Providers ​

Forge currently supports the following source control providers:

GitHub

GitLab (hosted and self-hosted)

Bitbucket

Custom Git Repositories

Using A Custom Git Provider ​

If your Git Provider is not a first-party provider, then you may use the Custom option when creating a new site on your server.

First, choose the Custom option when creating your Git based site. Next, add the generated SSH key to your source control provider and provide the full repository path ( [email protected]:user/repository.git ).

Provider Management ​

Connecting Providers ​

You can connect to any of the supported source control providers at any time through Forge's Source Control dashboard within your Forge account profile.

Unlinking Providers ​

You may remove a connected source control provider by clicking the Unlink button next to a provider.

Deployments From Unlinked Providers If you unlink a source control provider, you will be unable to deploy sites that depend on it in the future. Existing deployments will be unaffected.

Refreshing Tokens ​

If you would like to refresh Forge's connection to your source control provider, you may do so by clicking the Refresh Token button next to the source control provider's name on the Source Control dashboard within your Forge account profile.